TAPOK 2017 will be in San Francisco, California

Jan 17, 2017



by Gwendolyn R. Garcia

A Brief History of TAPOK

The idea of gathering Kagay-anons living abroad was a seed planted by the late Roy C. Gaane, founder and president of Kagayanon International (KI).

Roy was instrumental in drawing up a list of Kagay-anons who had migrated to the United States by keeping track of new arrivals ultimately connecting everyone via his KI Newsletter.

It was thru said newsletter that homesick Kagay-anons not only heard fresh news about recent happenings back home. They also learned about recent arrivals.

Remember that all this took place before the age of computers, emails and Facebook. Everything had to be done manually through a typewriter and painstakingly sent out by snail mail.

One thing led to another setting off the first big gathering of Kagay-anons in Chicago in 1982. This reunion of sorts evolved through the years and is now popularly referred to as TAPOK. This biggest gathering of town mates from the old hometown is now on its 16th event, covering a span of 34 years from its initial inception.

TAPOK through the Years

1982 Chicago 1996 San Francisco 2007 Las Vegas

1984 Los Angeles 1998 Las Vegas 2009 New Jersey

1986 Toronto 2001 Houston 2011 Los Angeles

1988 Seattle 2003 San Diego 2013 Toronto

1992 New York 2005 Honolulu 2015 Vancouver

And this coming August 4 to 6, 2017, the Kagay-anons of Northern California, headed by President Peter Garcia, are elated to host the upcoming TAPOK because it has been 20 long years since it played host way back in 1996.

The organization is committed to provide attendees with a unique and enjoyable affair that they will remember for years to come. The 3-day event will be at the Hilton San Francisco Airport Bayfront which offers a lovely view of the bay, in addition to convenient access to airports and San Francisco city proper. Activities are geared to enable participants to maximize their time during their stay. TAPOK activities for the first two days will start later in the afternoon so that there is plenty of time to go sightseeing for several hours.

Welcome to the 16th TAPOK in one of the most beautiful places in the world: San Francisco, California, U.S.A. Experience the vibrant City by the Bay, pose by the iconic Golden Gate Bridge, ride the cable car in Union Square, eat clam chowder at Pier 39, delight at the sight of the Painted Ladies and the world’s crookedest street or take a quick boat ride around Alcatraz. All these and more will be yours when you join us at the 16th TAPOK on Aug. 4-6, 2017.

What is it about TAPOK that generates so much interest and excitement?

It is during TAPOK where you will encounter childhood friends and neighbors, classmates and cousins and make new friends. It is akin to being “home” because for 3 full days, you will be in the company of people who are like family since you all share a common town, common friends and similar childhood experiences and memories. That is TAPOK’s magnetic and enduring allure.

Every single TAPOK has been unique, successful and special in its own way. The forthcoming one will be no different in that it will be just as fun and memorable and perhaps even more.

The Kagay-anons of Northern California promise you an affair to remember at this 16th TAPOK.



And as the song goes, you might even leave your heart in San Francisco!

