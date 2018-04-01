SWU PHINMA Unveils New Main Building

Apr 1, 2018



by PR

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) inaugurated its main building last March 20, PHINMA Hall, as part of a five-year development plan laid out by PHINMA Education and University President Dr. Chito Salazar.

“In line with PHINMA Education’s mission of ‘Making Lives Better Through Education’ we are making sure that we have an environment and facilities to be able to serve the students better,” said Dr. Salazar.

That environment includes the Southwestern Town project, which seeks to integrate SWU PHINMA into the local community through various interventions.

PHINMA Hall will house administrative offices, the University library, several laboratories, and the School of Medicine.

Also under renovation is Sacred Heart Hospital (SHH), which will be the training hospital for SWU PHINMA’s health and allied health sciences programs.

PHINMA Corporation’s property arm, PHINMA Properties, is currently developing community housing in Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag Dos. The group also intends to build a business process outsourcing (BPO) tower with commercial spaces and a 560-room dormitory exclusive for SWU PHINMA students.

SWU PHINMA earmarked a PhP400 million budget in 2016 to develop its campus grounds and enhance the capabilities of its faculty members.

PHINMA Corp. acquired SWU PHINMA including Sacred Heart Hospital and 240 hectares of land in Cebu in 2015.

Besides SWU PHINMA in Cebu, PHINMA Corp. also owns University of Iloilo, Araullo University, Cagayan de Oro College, University of Pangasinan, and most recently, St. Jude’s College in Manila.