SWU PHINMA Goes Beyond Medicine

Mar 1, 2018



by Mike Baños

Southwestern University PHINMA in Cebu City launched seven non-medical courses through “Down the Rabbit Hole”, a night of magic and boundlessness held at Xentro Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City last 9 February 2018.

Renowned for its outstanding medical and allied health programs, SWU PHINMA’s exclusive launch featured a whimsical performance of acrobats, stilt walkers, and jugglers from Jumping Jack Acrobats, and remarkable improv performances by Cornillo Pahang, Erica Navarsa, James Clapano, Jane Alcala, Roan Marie, Jean Saraña, Darwin Baliton, andVan Duke Dacayan .The event also featured the launch of the SWU Next ad.

“SWU PHINMA’s paramount thrust is to develop students to become the best that they can be,” said Albert L. Gamboa, Chief Operating Officer Affairs of SWU PHINMA “We launched the SWU Next programs to provide more opportunities to achieve that goal.”

SWU PHINMA has established its distinction in its Medicine and Allied Health programs.

“Today, we are extending this pursuit for excellence in other areas that are less traditional. And as this event has shown, we are not afraid to go against the grain and do things that have never been done before because we are fueled by our students’ passion to change the world, whether it’s through Architecture, Business, Communications, IT or any other career.”

“The programs we have beyond Medicine are diverse and exciting in their own different ways. What ties them together is having a deep understanding of humanity at the core of their curriculums, allowing our students to properly address humanity’s most fundamental needs. And this is what will set us and our graduates apart.”

Gamboa encouraged students to be part of this new journey being undertaken by SWU. “You wouldn’t want to miss this,” he said. “Because this thing that we’re brewing, it’s magic.”

###