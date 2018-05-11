SWU PHINMA Introduces Basic Education-STEM

May 11, 2018



by SWU PHINMA PR

Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) is pleased to launch its Basic Education-STEM program starting June 2018 for all of its students in Grades 1 to 10.

The integration of the STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) strand in its Basic Education curricula will prepare its students better for the STEM strand in Senior High School. Students will be learning new subjects related to Robotics, Coding and Design Thinking on top of the general basic education subjects.



“SWU PHINMA is one of the first schools in the country to integrate STEM in its Basic Education. With this new curriculum, SWU students will be better equipped with 21st century competencies like curiosity & creativity; collaboration & communication; independent & critical thinking,” said Roselyn Fortunado, Dean of School of Education.

The latest Labor Market Trends report shows that most of the highest paying jobs in the Philippines are in STEM fields.

“By introducing STEM early on, students will be more adept and prepared at fields where they could build their future careers in,” adds Fortunado.

Basic subjects like English, Math & Science will be taught thematically with an increase in number of hours. New subjects like Computer Science, Robotics, and Coding will also be added. Design Thinking will be added in lieu of Arts in MAPEH (Music Arts Physical Education Health).

Southwestern University PHINMA (formerly known as Southwestern University when it was first founded in 1946) is recognized in the region as a leader in Medicine, Dentistry, and Allied Health Programs. The university provides students practice-focused, relevant, hands-on learning so they become the best that they can be.

SWU PHINMA is part of PHINMA Education, the education arm of PHINMA Corporation with business interests in energy, hotels, housing, steel products and strategic consulting. It aims to serve the nation by providing accessible and high quality private school education to Filipinos nationwide.

PHINMA Education owns and operates a network of six schools in the country. In 2016, it expanded to Myanmar through the establishment of PHINMA Training Center in Yangon.

