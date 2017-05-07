SWU now offers Arts & Design Senior High Programs

May 7, 2017



by Selrahco Management & Consultancy Services

Cebu City, Philippines, 26 April 2017 – Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU PHINMA) now offers Arts and Design senior high school programs with specializations in Fashion Design & Merchandising, Graphic Design, and Multimedia for School Year 2017-18.

“Through our newest SHS program offerings, SWU PHINMA strengthens its goal of providing more opportunities for the Filipino youth. We pave the way for a chance to explore interest-based, non-traditional viable career options as a pathway to a brighter future,” said John Olivares, SWU SHS Arts & Design Program Head.

With a mission to develop those who are driven to become the best that they can be in interest-driven careers, SWU PHINMA offers an industry-based curriculum that offers students the choice to continue to pursue higher education either in local colleges and universities, or abroad as a pathway to receive an international degree from collaborating institutions in US, UK, and Australia. This is made possible through its affiliation to a Singapore-based specialized boutique design institution.

With the support of the industry and institutions like SWU PHINMA, more and more opportunities to achieve success in non-traditional careers are now available for Filipino youth.

With this move in the education sector, there is no better time to pursue one’s passion for arts and design than now.

“We believe in this generation’s capacity to achieve success no matter how unconventional their desired path may be, and with the opportunities being made available for them in various industries, we encourage parents of those who are driven to succeed in non-traditional careers to support their children,” Olivares added.

Interested applicants may visit www.swu.edu.ph, email inquiries to marketing@swu.edu.ph, or call +63 (32) 416 4680. For news and updates, like and follow SWU PHINMA’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram – @swuphinma.

###