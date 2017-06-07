Super Stay: Weekend Staycation at Summit Hotels Magnolia

Jun 7, 2017



by The Night Stalker

A week ago I was fortunate enough to be part of the Media Visit arranged by the Summit Hotels and Resorts Squad last May 28-30, 2017 for an intense weekend staycation at two of the hotel chains landmark hotels in Manila and Tagaytay.

Led by Robinsons Hotels and Resorts Marketing Manager Lisette Arena and her assistant Micah Regudo, the team toured a select group of lifestyle writers and journalists from the Visayas and Mindanao organized by Charles Lim of Selrahco at Summit Hotels Magnolia and Summit Ridge Tagaytay.

After Cebu Pacific brought in the media team from Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, and Davao at NAIA 3 Terminal, we were immediately whisked to our first destination, Summit Hotel Magnolia at Doña M. Hemady Avenue cor. Aurora Blvd, New Manila, Quezon City.

Opened just two years ago, the place still retains its fresh look with some 82 well appointed rooms and themed suites at the 4th and 5th floors of Robinsons Magnolia Mall.

“We’re basically a business hotel during the week and staycation hotel for families going malling on weekends,” said CA B. Contento, hotel manager, Summit Hotel Magnolia. “Our central location plays a major role in the choice of stay here by both clientele, but both enjoy the proximity it offers them as well as the presence of Robinsons Magnolia Mall which provides them with a wide variety of food choices from the Food Court and Signature Restaurants, Supermarket, and leisure with Robinsons Cinemas.”

Team members were accommodated in both its Super King rooms boasting of a Super King-size bed and Super Twin Rooms with two Twin-Size Beds to enable them to get a feel of both, all of which boasted high quality bed linens and duvet covers, chiropractic/hypo-allergenic pillows, premium bath toiletries in Hot & Cold Super Shower, hair dryer, vanity mirror, complimentary coffee/tea making facility, mini chiller, 42-inch flat screen TV complete with HDMI, USB ports and Premium Cable Channels, RFID proximity card and locking system, in-room safe, individually controlled air conditioning units, smoke alarm, easily accessible power outlets, optimal reading lights, and open plan wardrobe.

Its eight suites offer a theme for (Nostalgic, Fabulous, Magical and Divine) for discriminating guests best suited to their taste. Amenities for Suite Rooms include Bath Tub, Living Area, Dining Area, Powder Room and a Speaker System.

For guests looking for more spacious alternatives than what the Super Twin or Super King rooms have to offer, Summit Magnolia also has Super Family rooms for guests traveling with their children as well as a “No Frills King/Twin” beds for those traveling on a budget. All tariffs are inclusive of a sumptuous breakfast at The Clubhouse on the ground floor of Robinsons Magnolia, just off to your left as you exit Summit Magnolia.

Of course, one can’t do business or relax for a weekend staycation without the internet and all rooms are provided with a 24/7 work station with dedicated WIFI router in each room. However, the location of the router might be an issue for some rooms as I had some trouble keeping a signal although in fairness I did not call housekeeping to fix it.

In addition to the usual amenities, baby cribs, iron & ironing Board, and PWD-friendly room and bath are also available to all guests upon request.

Our friends from JG Summit Corp led by Len Borja hosted lunch for the group at Uncle Cheffy, one of Robinsons Magnolia’s famous restaurants which boasted off “the best brick-over BBQ and Panniza”.

Len’s JG team rolled out Uncle Cheffy’s signature dishes: Uncle Cheffy’s Grilled Shrimp and Pomelo Salad in roasted sesame vinaigrette; the Panizza signature dish rolled in Alfalfa sprouts, Pico de gallo (tomato salsa) and some greens; Uncle Cheffy’s best-selling and delicious Uncle Ben Platter; Seafood Platter piled high with Cream Dory, Calamares, Fried Shrimps, Tuna Ribs and Mahi mahi served with salad and Turmeric rice. And for the digestif, Cheffy Cheesecake and Chocolate Roulade for the grand slam!

We had the afternoon to ourselves to explore Robinson’s Magnolia next door or see a movie in one of its four Robinsons Magnolia Cinemas. I found my walk relaxing with none of the fatigue usually associated with roaming from one end of most malls to the other, since the basically circular layout of Robinson’s Magnolia seamlessly connected one floor to the next, including the excellent food court.

Later in the afternoon we were off nearby with a Dare to Escape Adventure at Breakout Manila, the “Corporate Partner for Guest Perks” of Summit Hotels. Basically, we were grouped in teams of five and given 45 minutes to break out from a labyrinth of rooms using the clues found in each room. Our team was assigned to the Clown House while our colleagues drew the Walking Dead adventure. Score after 45 minutes: Walking Dead – 99%, Killer Klowns -80%. We’re not complaining, we had fun!

Then it was off again this time for dinner at Mesa Filipino Moderne Magnolia, for another filling meal of our favorite Kare-Kare, Pato-Tim, Crispy Tilapia and Crunchy Fresh Sigarillas!

Not the least, it was time for our #SendMeBackSunday Nightcap at the Nostalgic themed suite 501 with Magnolia Ice Cream House Stories. Many hotel guests have often wondered at the origin of the name Magnolia and we learned it’s because both mall and hotel are built on the original site of the Magnolia Dairy Products Plant built here by San Miguel Corporation in 1970, which also housed the main branch of its iconic Magnolia Ice Cream Parlor.

The Nostalgic Suite is festooned with memorabilia dating back to that era and earlier, with pictures of the first Magnolia Dairy plant at 526 Calle Aviles in San Miguel, Manila and later to Calle Echague, Quiapo before the move to the Aurora Boulevard site.

There’s also a collection of Magnolia glass dairy bottles which used to contain its trademark Fresh Milk and Chocolait, and pictures of the itinerant ice cream carts that delighted children every time the tinkle of its bell sounded in their neighborhood.

Thanks for The Clubhouse for the milk and cookies spread to go with this #SendMeBackSunday Nightcap as well as the sumptuous breakfast to share with us first-hand just what Summit Magnolia guests themselves would experience.

Indeed, a cozy and warm place for your family staycation next weekend and more weekends to come!

For more info, visit summithotels.ph.

(by The Night Stalker, to be continued next week with Part II of our Weekend Staycation at Summit Ridge Tagaytay)