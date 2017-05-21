Specialty Coffee Association of America lauds Bukidnon’s Robusta, Arabica produce

May 21, 2017



by PR

This year’s Robusta and Arabica category winners of Kape Pilipino Coffee ‘cupping’ competition shared their learnings and experiences from their participation in the Global Specialty Coffee Expo in Seattle, Washington and in the Port-to- Cup tour in Portland, Oregon.

Fresh from their immersion in the United States of America, Imelda Mendoza, the President of the Rural Improvement Club of Kape Maramag, Inc. (RIC), and Adelina ‘Bai Inadlawan’ Tarino, the Manager of Inhandig Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative (ITMPC), both had the chance to give their message and recommendations for Bukidnon’s Coffee Industry Cluster during the marketing forum held at Hotel Valencia, Valencia City on May 15.

“Daghan kaayo ko’g natun-an didto kay ang among kape, gi ‘cupping’ pa gyud didto og utro and we are glad to note that our Robusta coffee even garnered the highest grade (I discovered a lot of new things from the tour; our Robusta coffee also underwent ‘cupping’ during the Port-to- Cup tour and received the highest grade among all Robusta participants from other countries),” expressed Mendoza during her speech.

She said that there were around 35,000 participants from 70 countries during the expo facilitated by the Specialty Coffee Association of America (SCAA). Mendoza noted that on the week after they arrived from their trip abroad, she immediately conducted a training with the members of RIC, with the support of the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI). “Daghan kaayo ko’g natun an nga ako gyung i-implement diri sa Bukidnon, hilabina ang ilang Good Agricultural practices didto nga ilang gi-apply sa ilang kape (I would like to implement everything that I’ve learned here in Bukidnon, most especially their Good agricultural practices),” she added.

While Mendoza had good praises and realizations from the expo, Bai Inadlawan also saw the huge improvement that Philippine coffee can attain in the coming years. She emphasized that the only way to reach this goal is to organize the coffee industry in the country and to push the building of provincial coffee plants where farmers can unite in producing quality coffee varieties from their respective areas. “Kulang gyud tingali kita og pag-organize sa mga farmer. Mao na’y akong nahuna-hunaan sa sige namong suroy didto. Kami gani, kulang gani mi’g pagkahiusa, pero ngano man nga ang among lugar, maayo ang kape, pero wala gyud ta’y gakakit-an nga planta nga dako para sa tanan? (What we lack now is a strong organization for farmers. Bukidnon has the greatest coffee varieites. However, why can’t we build a big coffee plant for all of us (coffee farmers)?”

In a report by the Inquirer, Philippine Department of Agriculture Undersecretary for High Value Commercial Crops Development Evelyn Laviña said that “the ’cupping’ at the Global Coffee Expo in Seattle, Washington is a prelude to making the world know of Philippine coffee.”

Participants during the forum were also able to get a full view of the Global Specialty Coffee Expo experience as Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Compostella Valley Provincial Director Attorney Lucky Siegfred Balleque shared photos of the events in his presentation. Atty. Balleque said that it is high time for the Philippines to know the real value of their products. He then ended his presentation with a quote – “no one should know your product better than you.”





The forum was facilitated by the DTI and the Agricultural Cooperative Development International and Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA). Aside from these agencies, the Philippine Coffee Board and the Department of Agriculture work hand in hand to prepare more Philippine coffee farmers to compete and participate in the global scene.