Smart wins Grand Prix & Grand Anvil at Oscars of PH Public Relations

Apr 4, 2018



by PR

Smart Communications garnered top honors at the Anvil Awards, to maintain its winning streak at the for the third straight year at what is considered the “Oscars of Public Relations” in the Philippines.

Smart won the Grand Prix Award for having the highest number of Gold Anvils this year, as well as the Grand Anvil for the most outstanding public relations program of the year for SHINE OS+ (Secured Health Information Network and Exchange), an electronic medical record system that enables health facilities to provide faster and better service to their patients.

Smart representatives – led by Chief Financial Officer Chaye Cabal-Revilla (center), SVP for consumer business market development Oscar Reyes Jr., and public affairs FVP Mon Isberto – receive Anvil awards last March 23 at Shangri-La Fort.

The Anvil Awards has been conducted annually for 53 years by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines.

Smart received Gold Anvils for the following corporate social responsibility, employee engagement, and customer service programs:

SHINE OS+, an open system that allows developers to create plugins addressing the various needs of health workers.

Among the plugins are a system that automates the sending of reminder SMS to diabetes patients, and another that enables nurses in Nepal to collect health surveillance and preparedness data during and after disasters.

Learning as One Nation, an effort to help improve the Department of Education’s Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) program in General Santos and Sarangani.

Smart is helping develop an app that teaches Arabic language and values, while promoting independent learning among ALIVE students through the Dynamic Learning Program created by Ramon Magsaysay Awardees Dr. Christopher Bernido and Dr. Ma. Victoria Carpio-Bernido.

School-in-a-Bag, a learning package donated to public schools in remote areas without electricity. The donation includes a solar panel, mobile devices, digital educational content, teacher training, and monitoring.

TNT Tropang Ready Caravan, which inculcates disaster preparedness among college students and encourages them to promote preparedness in their respective communities

Smart Saturdays, a program where employees pay a participation fee to watch blockbuster movies with their families and colleagues. The participation fees are used to donate School-in-a-Bag units to underserved schools.

Smart Chatbot, a tool on Facebook Messenger that enables Smart customers to view their billing statements and remaining balance, subscribe to promos, purchase eLoad, and request to chat with an agent.

On the other hand, Smart’s Silver Anvil awardees include the following:

Smart Bro’s Bond Like Never Before campaign which encourages parents to use mobile technology to bond with their children.

Doon Po Sa Amin Storytelling Caravan which promotes local storytelling for Filipino children

Paskong Pinoy yearend celebration for employees, the PLDT Group’s efforts to transform its corporate culture to support its digital pivot,

Smart Communities Facebook page which provides information about Smart’s CSR programs, and

Smart Millenniors which engages the youth to guide their elders on the use of mobile devices and the internet.

The Silver Anvil list also includes Smart Paywall, a web tool that helps Smart Bro customers avoid unwanted mobile internet charges; Smart TechnoCart, a donation package similar to the School-in-a-Bag that targets more urban communities and contains more devices; the SWEEP(Smart Wireless Engineering Education Program) Awards which encourages students to create innovations solving real problems; the TNT Appand TNT Online Store which make it easier for TNT customers to complete transactions; and TNT Tropa Trip, a nationwide summer road show promoting the Choose Your Tropa Apps promo.