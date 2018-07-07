SMART PUBLIC ADVISORY: All Smart, TNT and Sun Prepaid Loads now with One-Year Validity Period

Jul 7, 2018



by SMART PR

PUBLIC ADVISORY:

All Smart, TNT and Sun Prepaid Loads now have One-Year Validity Period

Starting Thursday, July 5, 2018, all Smart, TNT and Sun prepaid loads now have a validity period of one year.

This includes all load denominations of Smart Prepaid, Smart Bro, TNT, Sun Prepaid, Sun Broadband Wireless Prepaid, Smart Link, Smart Marino, PLDT Prepaid Landline Plus and PLDT Home.

This development completes our compliance with the Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 05-12-2017 issued jointly by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Previously, since January 6, the industry has implemented a one year validity period for prepaid loads P300 and above. Moving forward, prepaid loads below P300 will also have a validity period of one year.

We thank the government for giving us enough time to perfect this implementation and ensure the best possible experience for our customers.

-Ramon R. Isberto

Head, Public Affairs Group

Smart Communications, Inc.

