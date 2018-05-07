Seda Relaunches Edge Guest Loyalty Program

May 7, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - the Night Stalker

Seda Hotels has launched its Guest Customer Loyalty Program with expanded benefits and privileges following the enthusiastic response to its first iteration.

Rebranded as EDGE, the new program was officially launched by Seda Centrio as its Sinamay Function Room Friday, 04 April 2018 with invited guests from its corporate and individual clients.

According to Jeric Fuentes, Seda Centrio Front Office Manager, Seda’s Guest Loyalty Program was launched November 2015 and has grown to 27,000 members from here and abroad.

“The increase in occupancy rates throughout the group, which exceeded industry standards and norms, prompted the need to give back to our guests who have shown their appreciation for our high quality of service by staying with us whenever they can during their travels,” said Armand Angeles, Seda Centrio Hotel Manager.

“Big things are happening for our members and from now on, we’re saying thanks whenever we can. Tonight, it gives me great pleasure to relaunch and introduce to your our guest loyalty program.”

“We’ve made a few changes and improved our engagement with our most valued guests. We’ve made it even easier to earn points and enhanced our membership benefits,” he added.

“Besides the rewards, it’s the seamless stays from one Seda Hotel to another that’s attracted guests to enroll in the program. Members have shared with us how convenient it is to deal with only one hotel and have the rest of the Seda hotels know their preference and history.” Mr. Fuentes explained.



“Guests can redeem their rewards points by choosing from Club Lounge access, upgrades, overnight stays, and dining vouchers. Moreover, they also get exclusive offers like special promotional rates,” he added. “Enrollment in the program is free and members only need to stay in a Seda hotel at least once a year to keep their status active.”

The guests were entertained by an opening hip-hop dance number from the Click Point Dance Group with Ms. Cagayan de Oro 2017 Meg Bacareza hosting the evening launch.

The F&B Staff under Manager Randy Dreisbach prepared a delicious buffet of canapés and finger food that were a delight to both eye and palate including Tomato Gazpascho, Cajun Shrimp Tostadas, Beef Wellington Bites, Chicken Mexicana, Stuffed Mushroom Wrapped in Bacon, Melon Balls Wrapped in Parma Ham, and Coated Cheese Balls washed down with Rum-based cocktails, mocktails and a fine selection of Italian wines.

The Marketing Staff entertained the guests under the able direction of Sales Director Carol V.Valdez, who also presented them with the latest brand developments of the Seda Hotels and current promotions for Seda Centrio.

“With seven properties scattered across the Philippines and three more targeted to open this year, we have made it easier for our members and guests to seamlessly travel with ease and make the Hotel their home away from home,” Ms. Valdez said. “Moreover, our location within an Ayala Land mixed-use complex means easy access for our guests to restaurants, retail, high-impact events, as well as premier office locators.”

For more information on how to enroll in the Seda Edge Guest Loyalty Program, visit https://sedaedge.erewards.net. For more details on bookings, pricing and current promos, visit https://www.facebook.com/sedacentriohotel/.

