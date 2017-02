SEDA CENTRIO CELEBRATES CHINESE NEW YEAR

Feb 1, 2017



by PR

Seda Centrio, the city’s lifestyle hotel, welcomed the Year of the Rooster with time-honored traditions and a specially-prepared buffet featuring Chinese delicacies and other culinary pieces. The hotel, decorated with Chinese lanterns, started off the festivities with a lion dance and ended with a fireworks display.

The year of the Rooster is set to bring positive events and very good news, career progress and profitable businesses.