Secure your smart phone with VIVO’s ‘Stonewall Security Features’

Jan 29, 2018



by The Night Stalker

Modern smart phones have taken to biometric security features to rally more users and patrons to their brand.

However, Vivo has the cutting edge when it comes to innovation.

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2018) in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, dubbed ‘The Global Stage for Innovation’, Vivo grabbed the spotlight with its introduction of the world-first under-display fingerprint scanner in its smart phone.

This ultra-modern technology registers a user’s uniquely patterned epidermis, and just like in futuristic movies, the screen weaves a pattern of blue light, giving the user instant access.

Vivo’s smart phone security features are just as impressive and cutting-edge.

Its Face ID feature is simpler than other smart phone brands’ security specs, using its 24MP camera for facial recognition that works remarkably well. Vivo face access technology instantly detects over 100 different facial identification points, which checks the depth or the user’s facial features. providing a more precise and more effective security access.

Not the least, Vivo smart phones employ the tried and tested fingerprint scanner under its hood, located at the back just within easy reach of your index finger. This feature works well and fast and can be activated in tandem with the Face ID feature to ensure air-tight, ironclad security for your smart phone.

With their stonewall security, Vivo smart phones have proven they are not only efficient and affordable, but revolutionary and innovative as well.

Vivo cares about its users, pushing the brand to constantly innovate and improve user experience. Vivo maintains seven research and development centers to continuously improve its products.

For inquiries about Vivo, visit the Vivo website at www.vivo.com/ph or check out their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/VivoPhil), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/vivophil/), and Twitter (https://twitter.com/vivo_phil) accounts.