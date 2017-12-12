Seven Seas Holiday Festival

Dec 12, 2017



by PR

Official Grand Launch

The country’s newest world class waterpark will be officially launched on Sunday, 17 December 2017 with a Grand Program dubbed “Holiday Festival.”



Set to start at 4PM , the exclusive launch will be graced by the highest local officials and VIP guests of the Seven Seas Water Park & Resort in Barra, Opol, Misamis Oriental.

The invitees will be welcomed by Hon. Max Seno, municipal mayor of Opol, and includes Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno and Misamis Oriental Provincial Governor Yevgeny Vincente B., Emano.

Rep. Juliette T. Uy, of the 2nd Congressional District of Misamis Oriental province which hosts the seven hectare water park and resort will introduce Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, who has been invited as the Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker.

Not the least, Engr. Elpidio M. Paras, president and CEO of UC-1 Corporation which owns and operates Seven Seas, will relate the history behind the project.

The seven hectare pirate-themed waterpark and resort, has over 20 slides, rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, cafes and food kiosks which can accommodate up to 2,000 guests daily.

Get to know about the Seven Seas Waterpark and Resort here.

Read the backstory behind Seven Seas pirate theme here.



