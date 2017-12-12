Seven Seas Holiday Festival

Dec 12, 2017

Official Grand Launch

The country’s newest world class waterpark will be officially launched on Sunday, 17 December 2017 with a Grand Program dubbed “Holiday Festival.”
Seven Seas Holiday Festival headingSeven Seas Water Park & Resort

Set to start at 4PM, the exclusive launch will be graced by the highest local officials and VIP guests of the Seven Seas Water Park & Resort in Barra, Opol, Misamis Oriental.
Seven Seas Dec 14 20% off

The invitees will be welcomed by Hon. Max Seno, municipal mayor of Opol, and includes Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar S. Moreno and Misamis Oriental Provincial Governor Yevgeny Vincente B., Emano.

Combi Tower 2 is home to seven of Seven Seas Water Park many rides

Buccaneer Bay and Tsunami Wave pool

Rep. Juliette T. Uy, of the 2nd Congressional District of Misamis Oriental province  which hosts the seven hectare water park and resort will introduce Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon T. Teo, who has been  invited as the Guest of Honor and Keynote Speaker.

Beam Me Up Scotty

Pacific Racer 3-tube Speed Challenge

Not the least, Engr. Elpidio M. Paras, president and CEO of UC-1 Corporation which owns and operates Seven Seas, will relate  the history behind the project.

Who Dares Cross

Water Wars Game Site

The seven hectare pirate-themed waterpark and resort, has over 20 slides, rides and attractions, as well as restaurants, cafes and food kiosks which can accommodate up to  2,000 guests daily.  

The wreck of the VOC fluyt Bruinvis

Cyclone Landing Pool

Get to know about the Seven  Seas Waterpark and Resort here.
Ants eye view of ship wreck

Read the backstory behind Seven Seas pirate theme here. 


