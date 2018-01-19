Score fantastic discounts at R.O.X Satellite Selling Area at Centrio Gardens

Jan 19, 2018



by PR

R.O.X keeps giving you more reasons to shop for your next great outdoor experience!

Whether you’re going on an upland trek , targeting your next trail run, or simply hiking to enjoy the breeze, R.O.X can get you geared up for it!

From January 15 to February 15 , 2018, come browse the R.O.X Satellite Selling Area at the Centrio Gardens, Centrio Mall.

Score original, premium jackets, shoes, apparel, bags, and outdoor accessories at discounted prices up to an incredible 50% off!

Brands available at the R.O.X satellite selling area include FOX, The North Face, Columbia, Eagle Creek, and a lot more.

Visit R.O.X Satellite Selling Area at Centrio Gardens, Centrio Mall today, and gear up for your next outdoor adventure with their fantastic discounts!