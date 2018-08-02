Savoy Hotel Manila: Introducing a Vibrant Standard of Hotel Living

Aug 2, 2018



by PR

Megaworld’s newest ‘airport hotel’ for millennials and business travelers

A stone’s throw away from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 rises Savoy Hotel Manila—a 12-storey hotel within the 25-hectare Newport City in Pasay City.Situated right across the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the new ‘airport hotel’highlights the luxurious comforts that business and leisure travelers look for in a home away from home.

A gateway to exciting adventures

The P5-billion development has 684 rooms ranging from 23 to 27 square meters in size and suites from 35 to 50 sq.m. From the most basic standard rooms (Essentials) to comfortable executive suites (The Runway, The Space, and The Deck), all rooms welcome travelers and staycationers alike who are looking for a much-deserved respite in the midst of the bustling city.

“Savoy Hotel Manila provides the spaces that everyone needs. From businessmen who need a venue for meetings, travelers who want to spend the night beside the airport terminal, to families who want to enjoy a staycation together, Savoy Hotel Manila is a perfect venue for a different hotel experience beside NAIA Terminal 3 and within the 24/7 leisure and entertainment complex of Newport City,” says Lorenzo Tang, general manager, Savoy Hotel Manila.

The hotel opened to the public last June 2018 and guests can relax at the rooms with panoramic views of the airport’s runway and highways, the Makati and Fort Bonifacio skyline, or the hotel’s garden atrium.

Making connections matter

Designed for people who are constantly on-the-go and understand the value of meaningful interludes, Savoy Hotel Manila also offers themed spaces called The Squares where collaboration, leisure, and business interactions are made more fun.

These co-working spaces are located on several guest floors of the hotel and are equipped with high-speed Internet connection and electric outlets, as well as books, express checkout counters, and a snack corner.

Guests can access this facility round-the-clock, allowing them to find their own spaces for casual group hangouts, intimate chats and meetings, or even relax while reading or listening to music.

“We wanted to offer something unique to guests. Hotels have always been so conventional and stiff and The Squares challenges that norm,” adds Tang.

Savoy Hotel Manila also has three Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets: the Savoy Café where guests can experience buffet dining featuring Asian and Western cuisines; Zabana Bar for lounging over cocktails and drinks; and The Poolside for after-swim chill and indulgence.

The hotel also has the Connect Lounge, a club lounge exclusively for guests staying in the executive suite rooms. The lounge serves as an extension of Savoy Café where club guests can have breakfast and snacks, complete with facilities for work or for relaxation.

“Savoy Hotel Manila’s amenities and facilities aim to highlight different spaces to have share-worthy experiences – the space to share, to coexist, to be you, to relax, to express, and more,” Tang noted.

In the midst of a ‘leisure city’

Strategically located in the bustling entertainment center of Newport City, guests staying at Savoy Hotel Manila can dine, shop, and treat themselves to a world of entertainment options to their heart’s content.

Fun destinations like Resorts World Manila and Newport Mall, among others, are easily just a few blocks away from Savoy Hotel Manila. Guests can even go around Newport City in style onboard the hotel’s Mini Cooper, which is available for rent.

What’s more, traveling to and from the airport right across the street from Savoy Hotel Manila also becomes a breeze via Runway Manila, an enclosed, air-conditioned 220-meter pedestrian link bridge that connects NAIA Terminal 3 to Newport City.

These are just a few of the things you can look forward to the moment you step in at Savoy Hotel Manila. Now, all that’s left to do is pack your things, book that stay, and finally realize your staycation dreams after countless hours of daydreaming.

Savoy Hotel Manila is Megaworld’s second hotel under its homegrown Savoy brand. The first Savoy Hotel opened in Boracay Newcoast last year, while another Savoy Hotel is expected to open in Mactan Newtown next year.

Savoy Hotel Manila is located at 101 Andrews Avenue, Newport City Complex, Pasay City. For booking and reservations, call (+632) 317-2869. To know more about Savoy HotelManila, visit their official website at https://www.thesavoyhotelmanila.com/