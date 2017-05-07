Runway Manila: NAIA 3 now just a 10 minute walk from Newport City

May 7, 2017



by The Night Stalker

During my infrequent trips to Metro Manila, I’ve often wondered what was being constructed over Andrews Avenue and NAIA Expressway to Newport City from NAIA Terminal 3.

I rather wished it was a pedestrian walkway similar to the one which used to link the defunct Kai Tak Airport in Hong Kong to an airport hotel which was very convenient for passengers in transit. After a harrowing experience of having to wait almost three hours for a taxi ride to our destination from NAIA T3, I believed many passengers in those queues wished similarly.

During our family’s latest visit to the capital last week, we finally had an answer and what an answer it was! Completed in only four months from its groundbreaking, Runway Manila was inaugurated last April 18 in time for the country’s hosting of the ASEAN Summit 2017 meetings.

When we tried it, Runway Manila had been Open for barely 3 weeks. Our fellow Misamisnon Rey Fabricante, director for operations of the nearby Belmont Hotel, kindly showed us the way to the newly opened facility.

Runway Manila links the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to Newport City through a 220-meter air-conditioned pedestrian walkway raised 17.8 meters over Andrews Avenue and NAIA Expressway.

The enclosed, air-conditioned bridge is PWD-friendly with moving walkways and elevators, that’s so handy for guests with heavy or bulky luggage’s. There’s also golf carts traveling both ways for pregnant women, PWDs, senior citizens and guests with toddlers or children.

Designed by Filipino architects Juan Seriña Jr. and Raymond Hernandez, Runway Manila has an attractive contemporary design, which in time we’re sure would become an iconic landmark in the Pasay City skyline.

According to the DPWH, Runway Manila can accommodate up to 2,000 persons at any time, or up to 216,000 guests per day. It allows the average person to walk the distance between the airport and Newport City in less than 10 minutes.

“Outside of the airport, Runway Manila will be the first thing many visitors will go through after their arrival and the last before they depart. And that is why we want to make it a premier gateway to the country, and a worthy showcase of all the best things we have to offer,” a national broadsheet quoted Alliance Global Group Inc. (AGI) chairman, Dr. Andrew Tan, chief proponent of the multi-billion-peso project under the government’s Build-Build-Build Infrastructure initiative.

The PhP 1.9-billion project is a Public-Private Partnership between the DPWH, Department of Transportation and the Alliance Global Group Inc.

The NAIA T3 which it services can handle 20 million international passengers annually. That includes the 6,000 OFWs who leave the country on the average daily, the growing number of Filipino tourists, and 70 percent of foreign visitors who arrive and leave through the country’s premier gateway.

Passengers using Runway Manila towards Newport City will be brought down by elevator beside Belmont Hotel, which has a café where arriving and departing guests can take a break before proceeding to their destinations.

But that ain’t all folks! Guests who are staying or plan to stay at any of the hotels in Newport City can also avail of the 24/7 Free Shuttle Service at any of the following drop-off points: Marriott Hotel Manila, Maxim’s Hotel/Newport Mall, Remington Hotel and of course to and from Runway Manila. (contact rwmanil.com or call (02) 908-8888. Of course, you can always just proceed to Belmont Hotel which is the nearest accommodation barely 50 meters from the Runway Manila entrance/exit from Newport City.

Alliance Global Group Inc.’s 25-hectare Newport City is home to international brand hotels, high-rise residences, offices, conference, retail, and entertainment centers which make it a draw for Manila-bound tourists as well as those departing from the country’s main ports. Its landmark property, Resorts World Manila, has long been offering world-class Filipino entertainment through its Newport Performing Center since it opened in 2009.

* * *

The Runway Manila is open to the public daily 24/7, free of charge, connecting Newport Boulevard with the second level of NAIA Terminal 3.