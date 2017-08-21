Robinsons Hotels launches flagship Summit Galleria Cebu

Aug 21, 2017



by Mike Baños

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts formally launched its flagship Summit Galleria Cebu last August 19.

The formal opening ceremonies was graced by Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña and JG Summit Holdings Chairmen Emeritus John Gokongwei, Jr., his wife Elizabeth, and sister Lily Ngo-Chua; Frederick Go, President, Robinsons Land Corporation; Elizabeth Gregorio, General Manager, Robinsons Hotels & Resorts, and Pops del Rosario, Operations Manager, Summit Hotels and Resorts.

In his talk held after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Summit Galleria Cebu’s Grand Ballroom at the 5th floor, Mayor Osmeña related how the 4.7 hectare property originally intended for the new Cebu City Hall complex was sold to Mr. John Gokongwei in 16 seconds.

“Mr. John asked me if the property was for sale and I said it was. He asked for how much, and I answered P15 million. He asked ‘Will you take 12?’ and I said ok. So he said we’ll sign it up, goodbye!”

Summit Galleria Cebu is conveniently located within the 4.7 hectare Robinsons Galleria Cebu lifestyle complex, which offers direct access to the Robinsons Mall and is just 2 blocks from Cebu’s Pier 4 and 45-minutes from the Mactan Cebu International Airport.

“I am happy to announce that the most beautiful mall in Cebu is Robinsons Galleria,” Mayor Osmeña noted.

The 220-room hotel showcases a distinct local character in a contemporary setting and offers facilities and amenities that make it an ideal home for work, play and relaxation.

The hotel features an indoor pool, and all-day dining restaurant, cafe and bar and game and leisure areas where guests can chill and have fun.

Summit Galleria Cebu is also ideal for family and corporate functions. Its Grand Ballroom can sit up to 600 guests and features an expansive pre-function area on a lower floor leading to a generous cocktail area on the next floor before entering the main ballroom. Breakout rooms are conveniently located nearby for small meetings and functions.

The interiors of the iconic hotel designed by Design Hiraya Queseda pays homage to the Queen City of the South’s rich history and tradition of excellent craftsmanship.

The Raintree Hospitality Group, its official food and beverage operator, operates Summit Galleria Cebu’s onsite restaurant, Providore, in-room dining, ballroom and function venues.

Summit Galleria Cebu rooms starts at 32 square meters and are furnished with high quality beds, linens and pillows for an invigorating rest and sleep. All rooms are exquisitely designed and equipped with 43-inch flat screen television, in-room safe, dedicated Wi-Fi, a writing desk, optimal reading light and open plan wardrobe.

As a Grand Opening treat, Summit Galleria Cebu is giving a special introductory rate until September 30, 2017. The promo starts at P2, 777.00 per night in a Super Room, inclusive of VAT and breakfast. To avail, visit www.summithotels.ph or call 032-888-1777. The promo is subject to availability.

Other hotels under the Summit Hotels and Resorts brand are Summit Ridge Tagaytay, Summit Hotel Magnolia and Summit Circle Cebu, which is located in Fuente Osmeña. For reservations at any of the Summit Hotels and Resorts properties, book direct at www.summithotels.ph.

