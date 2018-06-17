RLC inaugurates Summit Hotel Tacloban on June 21st

Jun 17, 2018



by PR

Summit Hotels and Resorts Group is set to formally inaugurate its fifth property under the Summit Hotels brand on June 21, 2018 at Tacloban City.





Given its strategic location, Tacloban serves as an excellent portal to the Eastern Visayas region, and is a great place for visitors to immerse themselves in an experience and environment that is distinct to this part of the country.

Nestled in the heart of Tacloban City, the P500-million Summit Hotel Tacloban epitomizes Tacloban’s thrust of “building back better” as a symbol of the city’s resilience and strength, paying homage to the beauty and culture of Eastern Visayas.

Located a mere 4 kilometers from the MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park, it’s easy to get to Summit Hotel Tacloban from the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport: simply follow the Picas-San Jose DZR Airport Road to Coca-Cola Rotary Intersection, then take the 3rd exit onto Tabuan National Highway/Tacloban-Baybay Road.

Endorsed by the Department of Tourism (DOT) as a five-star hotel facility, Summit Hotel Tacloban is located within the Robinsons Place Complex in Barangay 77, Marasbaras, Tacloban City.

“The design takes inspiration from Region VIII’s colorful history, [and is] a commemoration of the promising future brought about by the abundance of its natural resources and the warmth of its people despite past trials,” said Summit Hotel Tacloban’s architect Albert Yu.

The 138-room hotel will feature a Tropical Filipino look, making use of design concepts and finishes that are unique to the region. Natural wood and neutral hues will dominate the space, with native stone surfaces, pretty latticework, and elegant light fixtures adding interesting details.

The reception area will feature wooden arches, symbolic of Tacloban being a gateway to the Eastern Visayas region. Basket-weave and coconut-leaf patterns, as well as patterned glass will be employed in various areas, giving them texture and depth. Pops of color will inject a bit of fun and playfulness into the design.



The lush tropical look will continue in the pool deck and bar. The hotel will also have an in-house restaurant called Patron Casual Dining, adorned with tree patterns as well as beehive tiles and with an al fresco dining area for those who want to enjoy the fresh air. The menu will be predominantly Asian, made using fresh ingredients to be sourced from local suppliers.

The design of the King and Twin rooms, Super rooms, with native woodwork patterns, is reminiscent of indigenous bamboo floors of the traditional bahay kubo.

All rooms are 54 square meters in size (bigger than most condos!) and designed to accommodate two adults and two kids, Dedicated WIFI Router for each Room, Ample Desk Space for Working or Dining, 42-inch Flat Screen TV (with HDMI and USD Ports and Premium Cable Channels), Mini Chiller, Coffee/Tea Making Facility, Nescafe Dolce Gusto Machine, Easily Accessible Power Outlets, Optimal Reading Light, Individually Controlled Air Conditioning Units, In-room safe and Smoke Alarm RFID Proximity Card and Lock System.

For your comfort and convenience: High-quality bed linens and duvet covers, Ultra-soft, non-allergenic pillows, Bath tub, Hot & Cold Super Shower, Premium Bath Toiletries, Bathrobes, Hair Dryer, Vanity Mirror and Open Plan Wardrobe.

You may also request for Baby cribs, Iron and Ironing Board, PWD-friendly Room and Bath, Chiropractic pillows and Connecting Rooms.

Of its 138 rooms, Summit Hotel Tacloban will have six guest suites with three different styles, each echoing a celebration held in the region, in both name and design:

* Sangyaw, named after the Sangyaw Festival, a local religious and socio-cultural event revived by the city government in 2008. The suites will feature bold floral patterns and metallic accents.



* Lubi-Lubi, inspired by sayaw lubi-lubi (coconut dance), an indigenous street parade that makes use of the city’s abundant coco plants and materials, and that is a celebration of peace, love, and unity among the city’s various barangays. These suites will sport bold leaf patterns and a variety of textures and colors.



* Pintados takes its name from the Pintados Festival of the ’80s, which commemorated the first inhabitants of the Visayas, whose bodies were tattooed from their ankles up to their necks. The suites will thus be marked by modernized symbolic tattoo patterns.



All rooms and communal spaces will be furnished with mid-century modern and modern pieces, balancing out the more traditional design elements. The overall feel of Summit Hotel Tacloban: luxurious and contemporary, yet warm and welcoming.



“We are delighted to expand our boutique hotel presence in the Visayas region with the opening of a new Summit Hotel in Tacloban,” said Elizabeth D. Gregorio, business unit-general manager of Robinsons Hotels and Resorts. “Since 2014, the city of Tacloban has signaled significant growth and development, and we are delighted to be part of Leyte’s continued progress, especially in travel and tourism.”

Besides Summit Hotel Tacloban, Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) also plans to open three more hotels under the Summit brand: Greenhills in San Juan; Naga City in Bicol; and General Santos City in South Cotabato, bringing the total number of its Summit hotels to eight in the next two years.

RLC currently operates five Summit hotels — Summit Ridge Tagaytay, Summit Hotel Magnolia in Quezon City, Summit Galleria Cebu and Summit Circle Cebu, and Summit Hotel Tacloban in Leyte. Summit Hotel Tacloban had its soft opening last April, bringing to 758 the total room inventory under the Summit brand.

RLC is part of JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the top conglomerates in the country with diverse interests in real estate and hotels, food and beverages, air transportation, banking, petrochemicals and core investments in telecommunications and power distribution.



Trade Undersecretary and BOI Managing Head Ceferino Rodolfo welcomed the addition of yet another impactful investment project in the formerly Yolanda typhoon-stricken area.

“This will serve as a significant boost to the recovery efforts in the region, beefing up local tourism, further pushing economic growth, and providing more livelihood and employment opportunities to the people within the area,” Rodolfo noted.