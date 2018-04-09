Ride the Summer Swell with GRIND

Apr 9, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Your Non-Stop Action Sports Shop is ready for Summer!

“SWELL” – “There’s a good swell this weekend.”





Well, to those who haven’t met this word yet, swell is surfer’s jargon for a wave event, or a series of days when there will be waves. A swell is usually coming from a particular direction, and is labeled a “south swell”, a “west swell”, or just “a big south”.





Riding down a swell means that you are surfing the downward slope or side of the swell in the same direction that it is traveling. But of course we’re figuratively speaking here folks!





Sure, not everyone’s a surfer or even an aficionado but everyone sure loves Summer! And Riding the Summer Swell means going where everyone usually heads for in April and May, the sea!

Yup! This summer GRIND, your Non-Stop Action Sports Shop invites everyone to drop by the GRIND Centrio Mall store (just beside the Activity Center facing Centrio Garden) for everything you need to be summer-and-adventure-ready, with super deals on hot new collections of swimwear, board shorts, backpacks, footwear, beach and travel accessories.





DID YOU KNOW? GRIND is named after a skateboard trick that entails grating your boar along the edge of a surface. True enough, here’s where you find your multi-brand action sports store-right on the edge of adventure!

GRIND lives for the pursuit of enabling everyone to live an active lifestyle, providing only premium products and high tech, it caters to hard core enthusiasts, action sports wannabes, and weekend warriors searching for that thrilling, out-of-this-world sensory experience!

For more information, visit grind.com.ph or drop by GRIND’s social media sites: facebook.com/GrindPhilippines and Instagram.com/GrindPhilippines





GRIND is a concept store of the PRIMER GROUP of Companies. Brand contact: Angela Juico/angela.juico@primergrp.com