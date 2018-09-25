Ride with Blu to a New Day

Sep 25, 2018



by The Night Stalker

Have it your way. Call the Shots. The HONDA REBEL 500 is all about Real Freedom.

The fusion of the classic and the cutting edge comes alive with the Rebel’s robust 471cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke DOHC four valves per cylinder parallel twin motor neatly tucked into a low slung chassis with low slung seats, blacked out with matte touches.

It’s Sexy. It’s Tough. A bike that’s got The Looks, The Style and The Attitude that spells Success with Freedom and Individuality. And it can be yours with Blu Energy’s RIDE WITH BLU!

On top of the Grand Prize, Blu Energy is also giving away a YAMAHA MIO AEROX 155, 3 units of HONDA XRM 125 Fi plus more prizes in Monthly Electronic Draws!

Just last July 7, 2018, Mr. Clementino Cagampang, of Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental won a Brand New Toyota Wigo as the Grand Prize winner for WE GO TO BLU!

“Unsa siya ka suwerte? Out of 500,000 entries, it was his ticket that was luckily picked out as the Grand Prize Winner!” explained RIDE WITH BLU Launch Host Bernie Bitok-Bitok during the September 15, 2018 program at Centrio Mall.

Also emerging winners in the same promo were Arthur Caamiño of Pag-IBIG City Homes, Opol, Misamis Oriental (Piaggo Ape Tricab); Reynante Mondelo of Alubijid, Misamis Oriental; Rex Caberianaof Z-3 Katipunan and Percy Valentino, Bulacan St., Aluba Subd., Macasandig, Cagayan de Oro City (Samsung 32” LED TV).

It’s so easy to joinRIDE WITH BLU! For every P200.00 single or accumulated cash purchase receipt of Blu Energy Fuel, Oil and Lubricants from any of Blu Energy’s 20 fuel stations from September 15-December 13, 2018, you get one (1) raffle ticket or three (3) raffle tickets from a single cash purchase worth P500.00

Even customers using Purchase Orders (P.O.s) are entitled to one raffle ticket for every P10,000.00 single or accumulated purchase of Blu Energy Fuel, Oil and Lubricants.

Bulk customers are likewise entitled to one raffle ticket for every P15,000.00 single or accumulated purchase of Blue Energy Fuel, Oil and Lubricants.

What’s more, Blu Rewards Card holders will enjoy double coupon redemptions upon presenting their cards! BLU Rewards Card Holders are also entitled to join an Exclusive Electronic Raffle Draw on October 19, 2018 and November 16, 2018. (One Electronic Raffle Entry for every Php200 single or accumulated purchase).

Prizes per Electronic Draw include the following: (1) 32″ SAMSUNG LED TV 4 SERIES ;(10) Fuel Gift Certificates worth Php1,000; (5) Grocery Gift Certificates worth 2,000; and (2) Galaxy J2 Prime Mobile Phones.

Raffle ticket can be redeemed by presenting the original receipt/s in the station where the fuel was purchased (same site redemption only). Please see promo collaterals for details.

Deadline for the submission of all raffle entries is December 13, 2018; 11:59 PM.

The GRAND DRAW will be held on December 15, 2018 at 7:00PM. Prior to the draw for the major prizes, an in-house raffle draw will also be held for customers who register for and attend the grand draw.Twenty (20) winners of grocery gift certificates worth P200 will be given to the in-house raffle winners.

Take your ride to a new day today with Blu Energy’s RIDE WITH BLU and redefine your life!

-30-