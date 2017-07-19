Revival Fish Spa: Natural Therapy for your feet now in Cagayan de Oro

Jul 19, 2017



by The Night Stalker

It certainly took its time but the fish spa craze which took Europe by storm some six years ago has finally come to Cagayan de Oro.

Revival Spa at the 2nd floor of the new One Avenue Hotel along C.M. Recto Avenue bills itself as “A Unique Fish Foot Spa Experience and Massage”.

Entrepreneur Jasmin Teves Borja, who manages the new family-owned establishment, said she thought of introducing the fish spa to Cagayan de Oro, as a unique come-on to local spa enthusiasts in additional to their regular massage, facial and hand/foot treatments.

Also known as fish pedicure, the fish spa would have guests dipping their feet in glass aquariums filled with small fish called Garra rufa, also known as doctor fish nibble fish, kangal fish, and bonefish (in New England), a species of cyprinid fish that is native to rivers, streams, ponds and lakes in Anatolia in Turkey and Northern and Central Middle East, mainly in Syria, Iraq,Iran, and Oman, where they have been used as a medical treatment for individuals with skin diseases.

During a treatment, customers place their feet in tanks of warm freshwater containing dozens of the small, toothless Garra rufa, which are about the size of minnows. They suck and gently nibble away at dry and dead skin. The end result is said to leave your feet feeling refreshed and healthy.

A wide range of claims have been made about fish spa therapy. Garra rufa fish exfoliation is claimed to stimulate blood flow and improve circulation, remove bacteria, reduce foot odor and leave your feet smoother and softer after treatment.



It’s also claimed the fish can stimulate acupuncture points, helping to regulate the nervous system, relax the body and release fatigue. None of these health claims have been scientifically proven and more research is needed before firm conclusions can be made.

“We also don’t want to make any of these claims ourselves, we just want our guests to enjoy the fish spa experience which has already been long popular in spas overseas and in the metropolis,” Jazz said.

Fish spa pedicures peaked in popularity in 2011 as a treatment in which tiny scavenger fish are used to clean and exfoliate the skin. Although there has been some controversy over its efficacy and risk of infection, Jazz (as she is known to friends) assures Revival Spa is taking measures to preclude such concerns.

“We don’t allow customers with wounds or scratches to use our fish spa,” she assured. “Guests who have existing conditions like psoriasis and diabetes are considered high risk and would not be allowed to use the fish spa, as would those who recently undergone pedicures. And we change the water in the tanks after each treatment to eliminate the risk of transmittal of any diseases.”

The risk of infection associated with Garra rufa fish pedicures is likely to be very low, according to experts from the Health Protection Agency (HPA). In October 2011 it issued updated advice on fish spas following an investigation.

Fish tank water may contain a number of microorganisms. So there is the potential to contract a range of infections, either from fish to person, water to person or person to person, passed on by the water or the fish. However, the HPA says the overall risk of infection is likely to be very low, if the spa operates good standards of hygiene.

People with cuts or infections on their feet should allow them to heal before seeking fish spa treatment, and it is advised to wait at least 24 hours after having a leg wax or shaving before having a fish spa treatment.

Jazz said she set up Revival Spa because she is a spa enthusiast and actually helped set up one for a friend. While it is a family business, she takes care of all operations and other concerns as its manager.

“Initially, I only planned to offer a parlor and facial treatments, but after nearby establishments began offering the same services, I thought of offering something more unique.”

A veteran businesswoman who has dabbled in cement retailing, RTW, shoes, jewelry and fashion accessories with her Revival Boutique, Revival Spa is her latest venture.

Besides the fish spa as its unique attraction, Revival Spa offers full massage services including Swedish, Hot Stone, Ventosa Cupping, Shiatsu, Combination, Body Scrub, BS with Whitening, BS with Honey, Hawaiian Siko, Twin, Traditional Hilot, Foot Reflex, Ear Candling, Head Massage, Back Massage and the must-try Signature Revival 7-in-1 which combines the best of seven massage disciplines into a hour and half therapy session.

Hand and Foot Spa services include manicure, pedicure, change polish, nail art, foot spa, hand spa, foot spa with pedicure, hand spa with manicure, hand paraffin, foot paraffin, foot spa with mask, and hand reflex.

Revival also offers Threading, /Waxing services for women including Upper Lip, Lower Lip, Eyebrow, Underarm, Full Legs, Half Legs, Full Arms, Bikini and Brazilian.

Not the least, Revival already has its regulars who drop by for their regular beauty regimen of facial services including Regular Facial, Facial with Mask, Galvanic Facial Spa, Diamond Peel, DP Back, DP half leg, DP Underarm, Wars removal, facial and DP, RF (Bella) Face, RF (Bella) Body, Cellulite Control CCT (arms and thighs) and P’abs/Arms.

Revival Spa is open at 10:00 am until 12midnight daily at the 2nd floor of One Avenue (1A) Hotel, C.M Recto beside Magnum Radio and Korean Restaurant just before SM Downtown Premier.



