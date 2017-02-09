RESUME GRP-NDF TALKS: PEACE MUST ALWAYS BE THE CHOICE!

by Balay Mindanaw

Over six months ago, the Government of the Republic of the Philippines and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines chose the only thing chosen for them by the people, and that is PEACE.



It took a lot of trust and confidence to make it happen and in just over six months, the peace negotiations took strides despite having been stalled for several years.



The choice both parties took to seek peace six months ago did not go smoothly but no one should forget how much hope it brought to the entire Filipino nation.



As an observer of the two successive negotiations between GRP and NDFP, Balay Mindanaw can attest to how much sweat and tears were poured to negotiate and agree on even a single line in a paragraph of a joint statement. Always, at the end of the day, both parties stood their ground to choose to talk another day.

The unilateral ceasefires declared by the both the GRP and the CPP/NPA/NDF was the single longest ceasefire implemented in decades of negotiations.



While we believe that a more robust and comprehensive bilateral ceasefire agreement would eventually be reached by both parties, any measure that reduces occurrences of violence and save precious lives on a daily basis is a very important step.



With regards to how ceasefires should look like in the ground, existing mechanisms can be developed further to ensure that communities are increasingly confident to deal with fears, threats and trust issues each day especially since a supplemental paper on the functions of the Joint Monitoring Committee was recently signed during the Third Round of Talks in Rome, Italy.



More importantly both parties were able to successfully discuss substantive issues such as agrarian reform contained in Socio-Economic Reforms (SER).

The recent sad turn of events however has caused fear, anxiety and despair to many.

Following the declaration of the NDF of the termination of the unilateral ceasefire, GRP also responded with its own declaration – not just to terminate the ceasefire but also to scrap the Talks.

The Government has ordered the arrest of the recently-released NDF Consultants, dealing a big blow to the Peace Process.

Now, more than ever, efforts must be exerted to protect the initial gains.

These setbacks have again reminded us that the life of any peace process should not rely solely on the negotiators. The most important stakeholders – the people, tribes and communities –must be actively engaged. Venues for their active participation must be created. Their voices must be heard.

Thus, the urgent need for concrete affirmative action by the peace constituency.

We appeal to the people to echo the trumpets of peace and not the drums of war in social media and be knowledgeable with the whole decades-old peace processes in the country.

We again appeal to the GRP and NDFP to make peace their only choice for themselves and resume the peace talks for the people and the nation!

There is Hope!