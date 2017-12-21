Five Best Restaurants of Cagayan de Oro Named

The City Health Office has named five restaurants as “Best Restaurants of Cagayan de Oro City” this year in recognition of their strict adherence to food and sanitation standards.



CSWD Officer Teddy Sabuga-a, who represented Mayor Oscar Moreno, and Asst. City Health Officer Dr. Rachel Dilla conferred the awards to Bucket O’ Shrimps, Candy’s Place, Dear Manok, Country Village Hotel Restaurant and Cucina Higala during flag raising at City Hall on December 18, 2017.



The recognition is an offshoot of the City Health Office’s inspection started last October that all restaurants in Cagayan de Oro City would undergo inspection for cleanliness, safety, compliance with city health cards for each employee, appointment of a food safety officer, potable water certificate and the like.



Following the inspections, the CHO named the five top restaurants who excelled in all categories to encourage compliance with city health regulations and standards for restaurants in line with the city administration’s continuing drive to promote tourism, and a healthy and safe environment for patrons. (IAF/photos by Nic Anches)