FIRST REGIONAL SELECTION CAMP OF JR. NBA PHILIPPINES 2017 PRESENTED BY ALASKA RETURNS TO CDO FEB. 11-12

Feb 9, 2017



by PR

Jr. NBA Philippines 2017 presented by Alaska opens the second phase of its program, the Regional Selection Camp, in Cagayan de Oro this weekend. Young cagers in Mindanao aged 10-14 years old are invited to attend the two-day camp on February 11 and 12 at Xavier University, Corrales Avenue from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration and participation are absolutely free. On the first day, participants undergo vitals tests and skills challenges where their scores in vitals tests and individual skills challenges will determine if they will return the following day to undergo more basketball drills and team exercises. On the second day, the remaining participants undergo team drills and get to show off their team and individual skills in the final scrimmages. The top performers in the camp will be selected to represent the region in the National Training Camp that will be held in Manila on May 12-14, 2017.

The Camp will be run by Jr. NBA /Jr. WNBA Coach Craig Brown together with other Jr. NBA and Jr. WNBA coaches from presenting partner Alaska.

Boys and girls aged 10 to 14 are encouraged to take advantage of the NBA’s international youth development program where they can learn not only the proper basketball skills but also the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA S.T.A.R values of Sportsmanship, Teamwork, a positive Attitude and Respect.

The camp will give participants the chance to join a learn-and-achieve camp that will test their physical and basketball smarts through vitals tests, NBA style skills tests and basketball drills.

The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA National Training Camp is the third phase of the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA program where eight Jr. NBA and eight Jr. WNBA All-Stars will be chosen from among the top participants in the regional selection camps. They will embark on a unique, overseas NBA experience together with fellow Jr. NBA All-Stars from Southeast Asia later this year.

After Cagayan de Oro, the Jr. NBA Regional Selection Camps will next go to Lucena on February 25-26, Cebu (March 11-12) and Manila (April 1-2).

Young ballers can register for the Regional Selection Camps through the Jr. NBA event website www.jrnba.asia/philippines, where full program terms and conditions can be found.

For more information, please visit Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA presented by Alaska facebook page www.facebook.com/jrnbaphilippi nes.

