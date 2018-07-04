Rebranded Freezie now Moonsky & Sunny at Centrio Mall

Jul 4, 2018



by Roanne Viana

Homegrown artisanal ice cream brand Moonsky & Sunny (formerly Freezie) has been relaunched at the ground floor of Ayala Centrio Mall with over 20 flavors to choose from!



“I am thrilled to relaunch Freezie in Ayala Centrio as a revamped brand, Moonsky & Sunny. It sports a more sophisticated and authentic look that embodies the spirit of its biggest fans, the millennials,” said Co-Founder and Chief Finance Officer Jayhan Regner.



Created with the finest ingredients, Moonsky & Sunny features new flavors, among them: Tea-Mangosaurus-Rex, seeped to perfection in the finest black tea, and Amaretti e Varonnica, infused with Italian almond-flavoured liqueur.

Even the everyday becomes a special treat with refreshing coolers that goes perfectly well with ice cream. Moonsky & Sunny has been shaking and serving an exciting selection of drinks since May 12 with their special mix of strawberry with calamansi and pineapple with ginger.

It was a little over a year ago when it all started in the family’s pantry. Now, the homegrown brand has grown to six branches, three in its hometown of Cagayan de Oro and three in Cebu. From being a local brand, they are now looking forward to bringing their creamy cool treats to other cities.

“We pour a lot of thought and creativity in crafting each of our unique flavors. From whisking together that perfect blend to brainstorming on witty and punny names like Matcha Do About Nothing, Finding Duri, to Lemon LemonSinta, we hope this makes everyone come back to that sense of wonder and surprise that they get every time they try our ice cream,” Jayhan adds.



Moonsky & Sunny slowly becoming a household name, not just in its hometown, Cagayan De Oro, but as well as in Cebu, reaching places one scoop at a time.

-30-