RDC-X Advisory Committee endorses 2019 regional agency budgets

Apr 24, 2018



by Tricia Marie L. Antivo, DRD, NEDA Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines (April 17, 2018) – The Regional Development Council Advisory Committee in Northern Mindanao (RAC-X) endorsed the FY 2019 Budget Proposals of 33 agency regional offices (AROs) and five State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) amounting to PhP 233.515 billion during its meeting on April 17, 2018 at the N Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City.

The meeting was presided by RDC-X Chair and Bukidnon Governor Jose Maria R. Zubiri, Jr. with Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Congressman Maximo B. Rodriguez, Jr. as Convenor.

In his opening statement, Rodriguez expressed hope that the region will get a fairer share of next year’s budget.

The meeting was participated in by 119 participants. Present, among others, were Congressional Representatives: 1) Rogelio Neil P. Roque, 4th District Representative of Bukidnon; 2) Xavier Jesus D. Romualdo, Lone District Representative of Camiguin; 3) Jorge T. Almonte, 1st District Representative of Misamis Occidental; 4) Henry S. Oaminal, 2nd District Representative of Misamis Occidental; 5) Peter M. Unabia, 1st District Representative of Misamis Oriental; and 6) Juliette T. Uy, 2nd District Representative of Misamis Oriental.

Other congresspersons have also sent their representatives to join the meeting. Also present were RDC-X Infrastructure Committee Chair and Tangub City Mayor Philip T. Tan and Camiguin Provincial Governor Maria Luisa D. Romualdo.

RDC-X Vice-Chairperson and NEDA-X Director Leon M. Dacanay, Jr. reported on the RDC-X Consultation and Review of the FY 2019 Budget Proposals of Agency Regional Offices (AROs), State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), and Other Government Agencies.

The FY 2019 proposed budgets cover that of the Infrastructure/Utilities Sector agencies (CAAP, DICT, DPWH, LTFRB, LTO, MARINA, NIA, and NTC) reaching a total of PhP 155.585 billion (67.97%); the Social Sector agencies (CHED, DepEd, DOH, DSWD, NCIP, NHA, TESDA) with PhP 63.844 billion, (27.89 %) and State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) namely BSU, CMU, CPSC, NMSC, and USTP with PhP 4.621 billion (2.02%); the Economic Sector agencies (BFAR, DA, DAR, DENR, DOST, DOT, DTI, EMB, and MGB) with PhP 7.623 billion (3.33%); and Macro Sector agencies ( BFP, DOF-BIR, DOF-BLGF, CDA, CSC, DILG, DOLE, NEDA, and PSA) with PhP 1.847 billion (0.81%).

Among the agencies, the Department of Public Works and Highways has the highest FY 2019 budget requirement of PhP 151.976 billion comprising 66.29% of the total regional requirement while the Maritime Industry Authority has the lowest budget requirement of PhP 18.293 million.

Among SUCs, the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines has the highest budget proposal of PhP 2.137 billion and Camiguin Polytechnic State College has the least with PhP 218 million.

The RAC-X also endorsed the Metro CDO Master Planning for funding by the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).