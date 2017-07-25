R.O.X. Bike Fair returns with “Bike Out 2017 Fun Ride”

Jul 25, 2017



Growing bigger and bolder with every successful turn out, this year’s R.O.X. Bike Fair is bound to stir up a community fun ride with your friends and families with the upcoming R.O.X. BIKE OUT 2017.

Happening this August 6, 2017 at Centrio Mall, the R.O.X. Bike Out Cagayan De Oro aims to provide a venue to gather the local biking community for a fun ride and day filled with bike related activities.

Registration is now ongoing at R.O.X. store in Centrio Mall until August 2. Slots are limited!

Registration Fee of Php350.00 includes limited edition Bike Out Shirt, up to 20% exclusive discounts for participants, free light snacks and a chance to win special prizes during raffle.

Don’t forget to bring your bike essentials!

Take Note: NO HELMET. NO HYDRATION GEAR. NO RIDE.

Hailed as Southeast Asia’s Biggest Outdoor Superstore, R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) has since envisioned fostering and sustaining communities of outdoor enthusiasts by bringing within reach the widest selection of premium outdoor products as well as in being an advocate of outdoor recreation through its fun and engaging campaigns.

This season, R.O.X. is at it again in sparking the excitement of outdoor enthusiasts throughout the country with the return of the much-awaited R.O.X. Bike Fair.

Now on its 7th edition, the R.O.X. Bike Fair is a month-long bike campaign which features a series of bike-related activities and events nationwide.

This event is brought to you by R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange). In partnership with Ayala Malls Centrio, Combat, FOX Racing, Headware, Timbuk2, Sea To Summit, 8a Performance Wear, Unifrutti, Simon Designs, Milo, Mapawa Nature Park, Impression and CLENRO. R.O.X. is a member of the Primer Group of Companies. Like us up on Facebook @roxphilippines Twitter and Instagram @ROX_Philippines. #ROXPhilippines #LifeOutdoorsPH

For more information, please contact: Norgelyn J. Bihag, Cluster Operations Head, 09328709765 / 323-4062



