R.O.X. Bike Out Cagayan de Oro 2017 draws 200 bikers

Aug 9, 2017



by The Night Stalker



The 7th edition of the R.O.X. Bike Fair peaked with a successful R.O.X. Bike Out held last August 6, 2017 at Centrio Ayala Mall.

“Some 200 Bikers joined the community bike ride which is part of a month-long bike campaign which features a series of bike-related activities and events nationwide,” said Norgelyn J. Bihag, Cluster Operations Head, Provincial Business Division – Ayala Centrio Mall of the Primer Group, parent company of R.O.X.

R.O.X. Bike Out Cagayan De Oro provides a venue to gather the local biking community for a fun ride and day filled with bike related activities.

After a short program hosted by Host Extraordinaire Owen Jaen, the event kicked off with the starting line of bikes beside Centrio Ayala Mall along Capt. Vicente Roa St.

The group finished the 20 kilometer fun ride within an hour and a half after which all participants were treated to refreshments, darts and raffles at the R.O.X. Store at the 2nd floor of the Centrio Ayala Mall.

Hailed as Southeast Asia’s Biggest Outdoor Superstore, R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) fosters and sustains communities of outdoor enthusiasts by bringing within reach the widest selection of premium outdoor products as well as advocating outdoor recreation through its fun and engaging campaigns.

R.O.X. Bike Out Cagayan de Oro 2017 was brought to you by R.O.X. (Recreational Outdoor eXchange) in partnership with Centrio Ayala Mall, Combat, FOX Racing, Headware, Timbuk2, Sea To Summit, 8a Performance Wear, Unifrutti, Simon Designs, Milo, Mapawa Nature Park, Impression and CLENRO.





R.O.X. is a member of the Primer Group of Companies. Like us up on Facebook @roxphilippines Twitter and Instagram @ROX_Philippines. #ROXPhilippines #LifeOutdoorsPH

