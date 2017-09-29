The Quintessential Millennial Phone: Introducing the New Vivo V7+

Sep 29, 2017



by Mike Baños

Vivo rolls out the V7+ with 24MP selfie cam, Hi-Fi Music, Uninterrupted Gaming Fun

So what do millennials look for in a mobile phone?

First of course would be basic functionality to send and receive calls and text messages on the go wherever one is and whatever the weather.

Internet connectivity is another, since millennials are increasingly turning to the internet not only for information but communication as well, in a plethora of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Tweeter and the like which does not only allow unlimited chats but sharing of photos and other stuff as well.

Is there any phone which meets these stringent requirements, and does a slew of other favorite things as well? The new Vivo V7+ would be a good place to start.

Introduced in the Philippines with an en grande launch at the Grand Ballroom of the Marriot Hotel at Resorts World Manila, this newest offering from China-based smartphone company Vivo (already 5th in the 2016-2017 Leading Global Smartphone Brands ) is stuffed with the ground breaking features at a fraction of the cost of similar premium smartphones from other brands.

The V7+ boasts of a 24MP clearer selfie, front facing camera—a world first!— with LED flash and smart photography algorithms which provide clear-cut, crisp, and natural-looking photos.

Aside from the 24MP front shooter is a 16MP rear camera capable of taking bokeh portraits; the photo background comes out dramatically blurred to add focus to the subject.

The Vivo V7+’s Special Face Beauty 7.0 feature brightens up photos and evens-out complexions so capturing a selfie-moment is a breeze even in dimly-lit environments. Mimicking a DSLR cameras, the V7+’s Portrait Mode blurs out backgrounds to highlight sharper selfie features.

With its a revolutionary 5.99 all-screen featuring a light-bending 84.4% screen to body ratio, it virtually guarantees the user a more exciting and enhanced game and visual experience. Its 18:9 FullView Display offers a 12.5% bigger visual display (compared to traditional 16:9 screens) for a totally revolutionary gaming experience. Vivo’s Game Mode also prevents incoming calls and messages from interrupting your gaming, a feature many millennials repeatedly welcomed during the launch.

Its Smart Split 3.0 feature allows users to check their messages, mails, among other things without interrupting the current running app—perfect for smartphone users who need multi-tasking features that give them a competitive edge in their daily grind.

The V7+ has a dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) and runs on Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1 Nougat. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 64GB of storage with up to 256GB external expansion, an AK4376A Hi-Fi audio chip said to capture the rich bass notes when boosting its speakers up to 3-6dB of external volume, and a long-lasting 3225mAh battery that will endear it to gamers, photogs and music lovers.

Security is enhanced with its face ID access feature that allows one to unlock the phone with mere facial recognition. The eye-protection mode is an option which protects the users eyes for those extended conversations, thanks to the design team which also puts the users eye health and care ahead of mere commerciality.

At a featherweight 159 grams housed in a stylish metal frame, Vivo V7+ is unbelievably priced at only P 17,990.00! Vivo V7+ comes in an elegant Champagne gold and Matte Black colors and can be pre-ordered at Lazada until September 29 and via Vivo stores/kiosks and authorized dealers. It will be widely available on September 30.

To get the message across to its target market, Vivo also used the occasion to officially introduce its latest batch of celebrity Digital Influencers who can best endorse the brand’s mission of empowering self-expression for the next generation.

The pioneer batch of the Vivo Family were all present in support of the launch: Heartthrobs Tony Labrusca and McCoy De Leon, child star turned telenovela star Andrea Brillantes, Kagay-anon singer-song writer TJ Monterde, Star-struck Kids discovery Paul Salas, and The Voice Kids runner-up Sassa Dagdag.

Vivo also announced a fresh, exciting batch of celebrities to join the Vivo Family: Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7 Big Winner May May Entrata (also a Kagay-anon), Tween Star BarbieForteza, Soul Supreme KZ Tandingan, Billboard PH chart-topper Iñigo Pascual, Pinoy Big Brother alumna Maris Racal, Kisses Delavin, and Loisa Andalio; The Voice alumnus Jason Dy Girltrends Rising Star Chiena Filomena, model Kira Balinger, sexy DJ Ashley Rivera and Joao Constancia, Niel Murillo, Tristan Ramirez, Russell Reyes, and Ford Valencia of the darling boy group Boy Band PH.

As the pièce de résistance, Vivo brought in their three biggest Vivo influencers in ragtop luxury sports cars: Pop singer and actress Julie Anne San Jose and real life showbiz couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla as silver confetti rained down on a new day in millennial smart phones.

Revel in and share the excitement. Let somebody in on your Vivo V7+ moment via #VivoV7PlusLaunchPH. Visit us at www.Vivo.com/en