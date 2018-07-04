PSA seeks Public Support for National Migration Survey

Jul 4, 2018



by VIRGIE A. GAYLA, Registration Officer IV, OIC

The Philippine Statistics Authority is requesting the public to support the National Migration Survey from May to August 2018.

The NMS aims to provide information on the mobility of Philippine population in orders to assist policymakers and program managers in evaluating and designing strategies for improving services and assistance to people going abroad or moving within the country.

In collaboration with the University of the Philippines Population Institute (UPPI), the NMS will cover 45,000 housing units over 900 cities and municipalities.

In Region X, the UPPI through its partner, Xavier University-Research Institute for Mindanao Culture (RIMCU) has hired 20 enumerators and four field supervisors to collect data from 2,543 housing units from around the entire region.

The UPPI/XU-RIMCU team aims to visit 389 housing units in Bukidnon, 192 in Camiguin, 403 in Lanao del Norte, 389 in Misamis Occidental, 390 in Misamis Oriental, 395 in Iligan City and 385 in Cagayan de Oro City.

The PSA-RSSO X, through its five (5) Provincial Statistics Offices, will back staff the UPPI/RIMCU team during the enumeration period.

Households within the 2,543 housing units will be interviewed using the Household Questionnaire (NMS Form 1) to collect demographic and socio-economic information from all members of the household.

The respondent for this questionnaire is the head of the household. In case the household head is absent, any responsible adult member of the household who is sufficiently acquainted with the household members can be interviewed.

The NMS Form 1 permits the interviewer to identify household members eligible to be interviewed with Individual Questionnaire (NMS Form 2). All the household members 15 years old and over with migration experience, and one non-migrant household member are eligible to be interviewed using NMS Form 2.

The NMS Form 2 collects information that directly concerns the individual respondent’s migration experience. In particular, topics include: first-ever migration and migration in the past five years, pre-migration situations, motives for moving, job/business in the host city/municipality (in the case of internal or within the country migration) or host country (in the case of international migration), migration networks and assistance received in host city/municipality or country, engagement/membership in migrant associations and training/education received (abroad), return migration, current job/business, remittances, migration intentions, and experience on involuntary labor/work arrangement.

The PSA encourages the public, especially the sampled households, as well as local officials, to support and cooperate in the conduct of the NMS. The Region X team starts its enumeration on June 25 and shall end its enumeration on August 30, 2018.