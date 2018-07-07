PSA Requests Public Support for 2018 Family Income & Expenditure Survey

Jul 7, 2018



by PSA PR

The Philippine Statistics Authority is soliciting the general public’s support for the 2018 Family Income and Expenditure Survey to be conducted on July 2018 and January 2019.

The FIES is a nationwide survey of households undertaken every three years. lt is the main source of data on family income and expenditure, which include among others, levels of consumption by item of expenditure as well as sources of income in cash and in kind.

The results of FIES provide information on the levels of living and disparities in income of Filipino families, as well as their spending patterns; provide benchmark information to update the weights used in the estimation of Consumer Price Index (CPl); and provide inputs in the estimation of the country’s poverty threshold and incidence.

The 2018 FIES to be conducted by the PSA will cover 180,000 households and involve some 6,800 statistical researchers and field personnel nationwide.

PSA said this sample size is deemed sufficient to provide reliable estimates of income and expenditure at the national, regional, provincial and highly urbanized city (HUC) levels.

The 2018 FIES enumeration will be conducted twice : first visit in July 2018 and the second visit will be in January 2019. The same set of questions will be asked for both visits. The first visit has a reference period of January-June 2018 and the second from July-December 2018.

In Region 10, a total of 10,293 households in five provinces shall be visited. There are 363 statistical researchers from the five provinces who are trained to conduct the 2018 FIES.

PSA 10 shall visit 1,558 households in Bukidnon, 768 households in Camiguin, 1,680 households in Lanao del Norte, 1,564 in Iligan City, 1,549 in Misamis Occidental, 1,556 in Misamis Oriental and 1,618 households in Cagayan de Oro.

In line with this, the PSA 10 encourages everyone in the region, especially the selected sample households, to support and cooperate in the conduct of the 2018 FIES. Data collection period of the first visit will be on July 9 – July 31.

For further inquiries, please contact Statistical Operations & Coordination Division, Philippine Statistics Authority, Regional Statistical Service Office 10, 2nd Floor, Bldg. 4, Pride Rock Business Park,Gusa Highway, Cagayan de Oro City. Email:psaregion10@gmail.com. Telefax (088) 856-4778 (RONALDO C. TAGHAP, Regional Director Region 10)