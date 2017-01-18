POWER COMPANY RELEASES ENDANGERED TURTLE BACK TO THE SEA

A healthy hawksbill sea turtle was released back to the sea by workers of power producer STEAG State Power Inc. The 17 kilogram female sea turtle, which was found drifting along the shores of Steag’s power plant in Villanueva, Misamis Oriental, was initially kept for observation and to ensure its protection and safety. It was later on released back to the sea following the clearance and appropriate documentation by the Misamis Oriental Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO). The sea creature is classified as one of the critically endangered marine species worldwide. It was the 5th sea turtle tagged and released by the company since start of its power plant operations in 2006.