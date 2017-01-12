Postgraduate study in Hungary awaits young agriculture professionals

Jan 12, 2017



by PR

Applications now being accepted for FAO-Hungary scholarships, supporting agriculture-related studies at Szent Istvan University

9 January 2017, Budapest, Hungary – A group of 30 young professionals with agriculture-related backgrounds will have the chance to enhance their knowledge, experience and career chances with fully funded postgraduate studies in Hungary – under the FAO-Hungary scholarship programme.

Now in its 10th year, the FAO-Hungary Master’s degree programme offers courses taught in English language at the country’s renowned Szent István University. Courses will cover rural development and agribusiness, horticulture, and agricultural water management.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity, and for the support,” said Nenad Peric of Bosnia and Herzegovina, a recent graduate of the programme. “For me, chances are high for having my first job soon.”

Applications currently are being accepted from nationals, and also residents, of the following countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo*, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Macedonia, Madagascar, Mali, Myanmar, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Namibia, Nigeria, North-Korea, Palestine, the Philippines, Serbia, Somalia, South-Sudan, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen.

Application deadline: 28 February 2017.

*(References to Kosovo shall be understood to be in the context of Security Council resolution 1244 (1999).)

CONTACT:

Queries about either the programme or the application process may be sent to FAO at:

REU-Scholarship@fao.org.

LINKS:

FAO – Hungarian Government Scholarship programme – Introduction and procedures

www.fao.org/europe/news/detail-news/en/c/462407/

FAO-Hungary scholarship alumni now number more than 250

www.fao.org/europe/news/detail-news/en/c/416029/

Latest cohort of FAO-Hungary scholars welcomed

www.fao.org/europe/news/detail-news/en/c/359190/

FAO-Hungary fellowship opens doors wider for young professionals

www.fao.org/europe/news/detail -news/en/c/320062/