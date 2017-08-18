Novel Poke Bowls Launch by Seda Centrio

Aug 18, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Prior to August 17, Poke the fish salad was scarcely in the local culinary lexicon of Kagay-anon Foodies. By the end of the evening, the wildly popular Hawaiian dish had gained over a score of aficionados, thanks to Seda Centrio’s novel way of introducing it.

Already steeped in the sashimi, ceviche and of course, the local kinilaw, guests invited to join Seda Centrio’s Are You Ready to Poke? event last Thursday, August 17, quickly adopted Hawaii’s Poke into their culinary lexicon.

Poke (pronounced POH-KAY, Hawaiian for to section, slice or cut) is a classic Hawaiian pupu or snack of raw fish, often served an appetizer, and sometimes as a main course. The traditional Hawaiian poke consists of fish that has been gutted, skinned, and deboned. It is sliced across the backbone as fillet, then served with traditional condiments such as sea salt, candlenut, seaweed, and limu (edible seaweed).

Food historian Rachel Laudan says the present form of poke became popular during the 1970s. It used skinned, deboned, and filleted raw fish served with Hawaiian salt, seaweed, and roasted, ground kukui (candlenut) nut meat. This form of poke is still common in the Hawaiian islands.

Poke became increasingly popular in the mainland United States by 2012. A number of poke restaurants—mostly but not exclusively fast casual restaurants—became popular. From 2014 to mid-2016, “the number of Hawaiian restaurants on Foursquare, which includes those that serve poke,” doubled, going from 342 to 700.

Increasingly popular, ahi poke is generally made with yellowfin tuna. Adaptations may feature raw salmon or various shellfish as a main ingredient served raw with the common poke seasonings.

In a novel way to introduce the new menu, Seda Centrio set up tables where invited guests were encouraged to prepare their own poke bowls.

Thanks to Seda Centrio Hotel Manager Armand Angeles whose brainstorm it was, and the establishment’s multi-department team who executed the plan to perfection, everyone of the guests which included corporate client, media and bloggers, friends and neighbors, had a fun filled and exciting evening.

First, we tried the Tuna Poke with Avocado and Cucumber Noodles. Since avocado is not in season, the Seda team tried mango instead which was good since it contrasted splendidly in one’s palate with the Cucumber Noodles and other ingredients such as japaleño, minced cilantro, and the poke dressing of toasted white sesame seeds, sesame oil, low-sodium soy sauce, rice vinegar and finely diced scallions.

Next, we tried the Salsa Tuna, where the diced tuna is swished in a bowl with a salsa made from soy sauce, lime juice, sesame seeds, diced chili pepper, cilantro leaves, diced scallions, a pinch of sea salt, and served over a cold citrusy bed of rice. Yummy and filling!

After a brief break with music from the Viajeros, we resumed this time by creating our own creations from a Market Table heaped high with salmon, tuna, and a plethora of other ingredients that was a perfect ending to a perfect meal.

Kudos to Chef Armand and the team led by F&B Manager Randy Dreisbach, who were all over the place making sure we were enjoying the evening and judging our creations for a variety of prizes and raffles for everyone.

Let’s do this again sometime soon folks! Bravo!

Poke Bowls will be available Seda Centrio’s iconic Misto Restaurant starting August 18. Take your pick of Tuna, Tuna Cucumber & Avocado, Tuna Salsa, Kimchi, Salmon or Sushi Salad bowls for only P200 nett per bowl. Better yet, if you’re in a group, order a different Poke Bowl for everyone and share!

For reservations, please contact T: +6388 323 8888 | M: +63917 865 1161 | F:+6388 323 8891.

