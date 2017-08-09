Point Break for the Next Wave of CDO’s Satti Invasion

Aug 9, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Satti, that hot, spicy and ummmm so delicious soup of the Tausugs is mounting another invasion of Kagay-anons picky palates.

First set up near the San Antonio Parish Church some years ago by a family from Zamboanga City, three more establishments followed near Xavier University, along Corrales Avenue and Fernhill Subdivision in Macasandig, all set up by Zamboangueños who were most probably more homesick of Satti than interested in it as a business. However, the latest iteration of what is probably by now Zamboanga City’s most popular breakfast fare is the first to be set up in a mall.

Halang Guys Satti Meals opened up its kiosk at Centrio Ayala Malls Pakals Market at its CV Roa Tents near the Centrio Gardens last August 5 to an enthusiastic reception led by the local Circulo Zamboangueño of which spouses Neil and Mel Que are members.

“We would like to thank our fellow Zamboangueños who came and showered us with support this morning!! We are very overwhelmed!” said Neil in a post at their FB Fan page named NOW IN CDO Halang Guys Famous Zamboanga SATTI. “Also to all our Kagay-anon customers who braved the heat to try! Muchas Gracias!!!”

In fact, the reception was so enthusiastic that by late afternoon the kiosk had run out of Satti soup! “We’re resupplying sorry, be back in 30 minutes! Come join us at the Centrio Pakals, it’s fun!” the Fan Page post reassured.

As Neil related, the Halang Guys Satti recipe was developed by his dad while was doing business in Jolo, Sulu in the mid 1990’s. He introduced his Satti recipe to Zamboanga City as a product tie-up with the popular SLQ Lechon Manok stores where it has been a side-offering for over two decades.

“Being just a side-business it did not compete with the known Satti Restaurants in the city but instead was served in stores in far-flung areas, enjoyed by travelers and sardine-factory workers much like my Dad who discovered it,” Neil said.

In the summer of 2017 a Kagay-anon businessman visited Zamboanga City and experienced a Satti breakfast meal for the first time in their house. The visitor was fully convinced Kagay-anons would also love the unique taste of the dish and convinced them to bring it to CDO.

The Halang Guys brand was eventually approved by the DTI and finally gave the 20 year old recipe a name. By July of 2017 a small commissary was set up in CDO with the help of many Kagay-anon friends and the first kiosk is now open at the ground floor of Centrio Mall in the open area Pakals Market.



The classic Satti meal enjoyed by Zamboangueños include the beeflet sticks and one puso of sticky rice cut and swimming in the piping hot Satti soup with one bottle of ice cold coke (in case of fire, kay haling ra ba!) Minus the coke (P20) that would only cost you a very affordable P50. In case you opt for the ¼ chicken leg instead of the six beeflet or chicklet sticks in the P50 package, it would cost you only P10 more. And of course, like all traditional Satti houses in ZC, refills of Satti soup are free!

“You will know when a Zamboangueño or someone from Jolo is eating Satti because they would be slurping the soup in between bites while Kagay-anons are more apt to dip their chicklets or beeflets in the soup and eat the puso separately,” said a compoblano (a fellow Zamboangueño).

Halang Guys is open from 10AM-730PM daily and will only be at the Pakals Market till September 5 so drop by today while the Satti is hot!

Don’t despair compoblanos, because Halang Guys is now looking for a more permanent home for their stall. With that way the Satti has been going, it’s most probably going to happen sooner than later. Come ya kita! Salud!

-30-