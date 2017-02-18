PNOC Renewables Corporation’s newly appointed President/CEO – JOHN J. ARENAS

Feb 18, 2017



by PR

Taguig City – Mr. John J. Arenas officially took oath as the newly appointed President/CEO of PNOC Renewables Corporation. The Oath taking ceremony was held at the office of the Department of Energy Secretary, Sec. Alfonso G. Cusi. Present during his oath taking were his wife, Mrs. Maria Josefina Arenas and his children.





President John J. Arenas served as Board of Director for Philippine National Oil Company from 2012 to 2016 and appointed as President/CEO of the Philippine National Oil Company in March 2016. His appointment as the President of the Renewables Corporation subsidiary was released by Malacañang in January 11, 2017. He will be replacing the former President/CEO Carlos Jose P. Gatmaitan who resigned last July 2016 since the former left in July. President John J. Arenas is the second presidential appointee who will serve the PNOC Renewables Corporation as President/CEO. Prior to his stint in the PNOC Parent Company, he was a Board of Director of John Hay Management Corporation from 2007 to 2010 and became the Acting President and CEO of John Hay Management Corporation in August 2010 to July of 2011. He was also a consultant for various companies and government agencies like PAGCOR, Office of the Commissioner of Bureau of Immigration and the Metro Manila Light Rail Transit to name a few.

As he mentioned in the Welcome Program of his installation as the new President/CEO in PNOC RC: “As we head towards our vision of becoming a recognized leader in the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency development and implementation. As we aggressively pursue with our plans let us all remember that there’s no better alternative than a good preparation. I know it will not be that easy, there are countless things to hurdle but nevertheless, if we put our heart into it, work together and have a good foresight, I believe we can get things done in no time.”