PMAP-CDO Chapter inducts new officers

Feb 1, 2018



by Mike Baños

The Cagayan de Oro Chapter of the People Management Association of the Philippines will induct its new officers for 2018 during its 134th General Membership Meeting and 41st Induction Ceremony on Friday, February 2, 2018 at the Sinamay Function Room of Seda Centrio.

The whole day affair kicks off at 10AM with the Committee Membership to be presided by Membership Trustee Sheila May G. Pagente, followed by Events Promotion presided over by PMAP-CDO Chapter Vice President Josette Mercedes B. Cellona.

During the working lunch, 2017 Chapter President Vivien Lawansa will preside over the Awards of Recognition to be given to outstanding officers and members during the past year.

Ms. Lawansa will likewise preside over the start of the business proper in her last official function as 2017 Chapter President with her welcome remarks and valedictory address, to be followed by the discharge of the 2017 officers and board of trustees.

This will be immediately followed by the induction ceremony, starting with the presentation of the Council of Past Presidents, and presentation, charging and induction of the 2018 officers and trustees by 2017 Elecom Chair Eleno O. Buray, Jr., PMAP Manila, and PMAP National President Michelle Garcia, respectively.

This will be highlighted by the symbolic turnover of the chapter leadership from Ms. Lawansa to incoming 2018 Chapter President Soledad DL. Amir, who will then deliver her inaugural address.

Ms. Garcia will deliver the keynote address as the guest of honor, to be followed by the induction of new committee chairs and their respective members, and new chapter members by Ms. Amir.

Incoming Secretary Gina Maris Libot will deliver the closing remarks after which Ms. Amir would formally close the business proper. The fellowship and raffle to be presided by 2018 Fellowship Trustee Anne Labuntog immediately follows.

The 2018 PMAP Cagayan de Oro Chapter Officers are the following:

Ma. Soledad DF. Amir, SPHR, FLMI, President (Xavier University-Ateneo de Cagayan), Josette Mercedes B. Cellona, RN, Vice President (HealthCheck Clinic & Diagnostic Center ); Theo C. Galang, Treasurer (Intellicare); Gina Maris M. Libot, Secretary (Global Outsourcing Dynamics Business Solutions, Inc.).

The Chapter Board of Trustees is composed of the following: Vivien M. Lawansa, MBA, LLB., Immediate Past President (A Brown Co., Inc.); Dulce Corazon D. Esperon, DM, Copp Head ; (MINERGY, Inc.); Ma. Alva C. Espiritu (Del Monte Phils., Inc.); Sheila Mae G. Pagente (PHINMA-COC); and Harry R. Marte, Jr. (Liceo de Cagayan).

Founded in 1977, PMAP considers itself to be the premier organization of HR Practitioners and People Managers in the Philippines. The CDO Chapter currently has 91 member companies in the construction, finance, retail, manufacturing and education sectors.