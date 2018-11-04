PH’s first online high school launched in Cagayan de Oro

Nov 4, 2018



by StarPod.PH

The country’s first online open high school has been launched in Cagayan de Oro City.

Academe Philippine Online High School (APOHS) was officially launched on October 23rd at Centrio Mall, Cagayan de Oro City with Kagay-anon Singer-Songwriter T.J. Monterde, also an education advocate, as its official endorser.

TJ headlined the school’s grand launch, speaking about the advocacy and performing his original compositions. He hopes to use the influence of his music to further a significant cause in the field of education.

“Sometimes, our passion, location, age, or background becomes an obstacle to getting a good education,” TJ said. “But with the APOHS, these obstacles are overcome. APOHS makes education beyond borders possible. No matter what we do and where we come from, we should all have the opportunity to a good education, to prepare us for the real world.”

The school is a partnership between QUIPPER, a Japan-based e-learning platform, and CDO-based school Little Me Academy. The partnership ensures the highest quality digital curriculum that is rigorous, engaging and aligned to Philippine’s K-12 Basic Education Curriculum. Little Me’s community of specially trained instructors and counselors help keep students on track with daily reminders, check-ins, tutoring, live instruction and corrective feedback.

APOHS students have the freedom to complete their 100% online coursework wherever they are in the world, ensuring accessibility for Filipino students from around the globe. Since lessons are modular, learners can work whenever they want and at their own pace. This is helpful for students who have fallen behind, optimal for those who want to get ahead and accessible for any Filipino learner.



With the influence he has on his listeners, TJ hopes to serve as a source of inspiration to Filipinos, not just through music, but through education as well.

Latest innovation in EdTech

APOHS is aimed at learners from grades 7 through 10, that gives learners a challenging and engaging digital curriculum that is also aligned to Philippine’s K-12 Basic Education Curriculum.

Little Me Academy’s Chief Education Officer, Teacher Ram Olandesca, noted that a large percentage of high-school age students and a considerable number of adults who lack access to high school education due to personal limitations, like location, work, and physical ability.

“It is difficult for the traditional, brick-and-mortar classroom to accommodate these learners,’ Teacher Ram said. “But in an online learning environment, these limitations – from location to physical ability, from availability to age – are overcome.”



“The faculty and staff at APOHS are highly qualified educators passionate about teaching, having undergone rigorous training for years at Little Me Academy,” she added. “Little Me-an teachers are known throughout CDO for their dynamism, creativity, and outstanding communication skills. They’ll bring that and more to the online school setting with tutoring, live instruction, corrective feedback, daily reminders, and check-ins.”



Personal connections and communications are made possible through mandatory, weekly online meetings and in-person meet-ups.

“With this,” Teacher Ram said, “the APOHS learner gains not just the intellectual profits of a high school education, but the social and emotional growth of a complete high school experience.”

APOHS addresses OSY & undergrad adults

As of last year, it was confirmed by the Philippine Statistics Authority that one of every 10 Filipinos aged 6 to 24 are an out-of-school youth, which translates to around 3.9 million kids.

The APOHS aims to address a large portion of this number through its 100% online, accessible, affordable, and highly flexible online learning platform.

With its online structure, the APOHS ensures flexibility, accessibility, and affordability, qualities that must be present in a school ideal for the independent, 21st century Filipino learner.

