Pawikan nest discovered at Aboitiz Cleanergy Park

Jan 20, 2017



by PR

Davao Light and Power Company welcomed the newly found pawikan eggs last January 10, 2017 at the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park in Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City.



Pawikan tracks were spotted along the shore which led to the discovery of the nest. The mother pawikan is expected to be back in two weeks to lay her next batch of eggs. A female pawikan usually lays eggs three to five times in two-week interval during their mating season.

The Cleanergy Park is an eight-hectare Aboitiz property located at Sitio Punta Dumalag, Matina Aplaya, Davao City. The property premises and its surroundings have a rare and diverse ecosystem comprised of mangrove forest, coastal forest, marine turtle habitat and nesting area, shoal, coral reefs, sea grasses, and a fish sanctuary declared as marine protected area (MPA), all combined in one place.



###