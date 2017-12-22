Pasko de Oro & Paskorela Parade light up Plaza Divisoria

Dec 22, 2017



by The Night Stalker

Despite the prevailing weather the past few days, the city’s oldest business district lit up last December 19 with the 4th edition of the Pasko de Oro and Paskorela Parade.

Postponed earlier due to the rainy weather, there was no stopping the marching bands of three of the city’s elementary schools and 10 contestants to the Paskorela competition which brought Christmas cheer to Plaza Divisoria and its surrounding streets with its short parade and palabas.

Special prizes were awarded to the participating marching bands with the Bulua Central School being adjudged as the “Best in Christmas Accents”,City Central School “Best in Musicality” and P.N. Roa Elementary School “Most Disciplined”.

The steering committee also awarded individuals from the three banks among them Jessica Tanio (Best Band Majorette, P.N. Roa Elementary School), Sofia Kareem Caayao (Best Band Master, Bulua Central School) and James David D. Marquezo (Best Performance by a Band Master, P.N. Roa Elementary School).

The Paskorela Board of Judges composed of Architect Ma. Linda Escaba, Fashion Designers Guild of Cagayan de Oro President Mark Christopher Yaranon and Performance Artist Nicolas Aca as chairman awarded the top three Paskorelas based on the following criteria: Design(25%), Creativity (25%), Production Elements (25%) and Overall Impact (25%).

Awarded the top prize of P40, 000 was the motorela of Silvestre C. Bloc which besides featuring just about every traditional Christmas icon, was also accompanied by the grand children of the winner dressed in traditional Filipiniana attire.

The second prize of P30, 000 went to Pepito M. Jaramillo which featured a traditional Filipino inspired Bahay Kubo as the Belen of the Nativity on its rooftop. Third prize of P20, 000 was awarded to Taldito C. Matin-ao whose entry featured the ubiquitous Lechon as its figurehead not unlike what one finds in the prow of a traditional sailing ship.

-30-