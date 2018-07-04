Two Oro Rotarians cited in International Photo Competition

Jul 4, 2018



by Kagay-an After Dark - The Night Stalker

Two Rotarians from Rotary Clubs in Cagayan de Oro, Rotary International 3870 were recently adjudged among the ten best in The Rotarian Magazine’s recently concluded 2018 Photo Competition.

Both entries were cited with Honorable Mentions in the international photo competition which attracted over 1,100 entries from Rotarians all over the globe.

“Reviewing this year’s submissions, we saw photos that capture big scenes of celebration and small moments of connection,” read the introduction to the online article introducing this year’s winners which can be found at https://www.rotary.org/en/winners-2018-rotarian-magazine-photo-contest. “We saw images of Rotarians as people of action, working together to make our world better. And we saw breathtaking views of nature.”

“Our judge, Stephanie Sinclair, reviewed the images without any identifying information, with the unexpected result that two people each have two photographs on the following pages. In addition to the winners and honorable mentions in this issue, you’ll see more photos from the contest in The Rotarian throughout the coming year.”

Garnering Honorable Mentions in the prestigious completion were Dr. Carlo Antonio Romero, an ophthalmologist, from the

Rotary Club of Cagayan de Oro (Mother Club) and Arch. Hipolito Busgano, an architect, from the Rotary Club of West Cagayan de Oro.

In her comments about Romero’s entry of the Frozen Lake at Preacher’s Point in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Sinclair said, “Beautiful landscape with Technicolor light. The wide-angle perspective, not normally my favorite in landscapes, makes the viewer feel transported into the experience of being there.”



She was equally lavish in her praise of Busgano’s entry which was shot in Bali, Indonesia: “This joyful image could have placed in the top three had the person on the far left not been looking at the camera. That said, it evokes a lot of emotion and deserves an honorable mention.”

Sinclair is a world-renowned photojournalist known for gaining unique access to the most sensitive gender and human rights issues around the world. She has documented the defining conflicts of the past decade with a fearless persistence. Her widely published images of the occupation of Iraq and the war in Afghanistan refute characterizations of violence in anything but human terms.

Although she has covered the dramatic events of war, many of Ms. Sinclair’s most arresting works confront the everyday brutality faced by young girls around the world. Her studies of domestic life in developing countries and the United States bring into sharp relief the physical and emotional tolls that entrenched social conventions can take on those most vulnerable to abuse.

Ms. Sinclair’s images mark an exchange of trust and compassion. But by consenting to be photographed at their most vulnerable, the people depicted in these images also demonstrate a rare bravery. You can read more about Ms. Sinclair and view her photographs at this link: https://www.rotary.org/en/photographer-advocates-rights-girls



-30-