Oro Press celebrate 35th Press Freedom Week

May 21, 2017



by Mike Baños

The Fourth Estate in Cagayan de Oro will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Press Freedom Week starting Monday, 22 May 2017.



Originally established by then Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Aquilino Q. Pimentel, Jr. during the dark days of Martial Law in 1982, it is the first such celebration of Press Freedom worldwide.

Traditionally led by the Cagayan de Oro Press Club, Inc. (COPC), the event also involves other notable media organizations in the city such as the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas-Cagayan de Oro & Misamis Oriental Chapter, PNP Press Corps, Regional Association of Government Communicators (RAGCOM), Cagayan de Oro Energy Press Corps, Media Health Advocates of Region 10, National Union of Journalists in the Philippines-CDO Chapter, MOCAP, and others.

According to COPC Dir. Philip Kenn Jaudian, over-all chair of 35th Press Freedom Week 2017, the week’s festivities kick off with the 6AM Holy Mass at the Press Freedom Park, Provincial Capitol Grounds on Monday, 22 May 2017.



A motorcade around the city follows, with courtesy calls on key media partners in government and the private sector.

Tuesday will be marked by a whole day media tour of industrial company partners by Members to be followed on Wednesday by voluntary bloodletting by members at the COPC Board Room in partnership with the PNPPC, 4ID PA, COCPO, PRO 10 and All AM& FM stations.

Thursday and Friday will be focused on a sport fest among media practitioners organized into multi-media teams at the Barangay 24 covered court involving basketball, volleyball, badminton, darts, Chess and Billiards. A fun shoot at the NMPSA Target Range in Bgy. Bulua caps the two-day sports fest.

Evenings from Tuesday to Saturday will be devoted to fellowship with key media partners such as the Philippine National Police Regional Office 10 (PNP PRO-10), the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division, the Cagayan de Oro City Government and the Congressional District Office of 2nd District Rep. Maxie Rodriguez. (30)





CAGAYAN DE ORO PRESS CLUB Inc.

35th Press Freedom Week Celebration 2017

May 22-27, 2017

Theme: “Moving Forward for Responsible Journalist for Change”

Venues: COPC and Barangay 24

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

DAY 1 (May 22, 2017), Monday:

6:00-7:00 am Holy Mass at Press Freedom Park

Provincial Capitol grounds with COPC President Msgr. Elmer S. Abacahin, SSJV

(to be attended by all COPC members)

7:00-8:00 am Breakfast at COPC office (all COPC members)

8:00-11:00 am Motorcade Around the city, followed by Courtesy Visit to

Mayor’s Office, 4ID, PA, PNP R10 ,Governor’s Office

(to be participated by COPC, KBP, NUJP, MOCAP, PNPPC)

12:00noon-2:00pm Lunch with Mis. Or. Provincial Government

COPC board room

Afternoon activity: 2:00 -5:00 pm

Lecture on Law on Libel

Venue: COPC office

Day 2 (May 23, 2017), Tuesday:

6 :00am-5:00pm Media Tour (Industrial companies)

Visit to Steag, DMPI, Pepsi Cola, Nestle

c/o Dir. Philip Ken Jaudian

6:00pm-onwards Media Night with PNP PRO-10

With P/Cf Supt. Agripino Javier & Command Group

Venue: PRO 10 HQ, Camp Alagar, Lapasan

c/o Mr. Michael Bustamante, PNP Press Corps President

Day 3 (May 24, 2017), Wednesday:

6:00am-5:00pm Bloodletting program

Venue: COPC board room

With COPC and PNPPC, 4ID PA, COCPO

And PRO 10 and All AM& FM stations

c/o Dir. Vic Cabanag



6:00 -12:00 MN Media Night with Cong. Maxie Rodriguez

Venue: TBA

c/o Dir. Jaudian

Day 4 (May 25, 2017), Thursday:

7:00am-12:00pm Games and sports

Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Dart, Chess & Billiards

Venue: Barangay 24 covered court

2:00pm-5:00 pm Continuation: Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton Dart, Chess, & Billiards

6:00pm-12:00mn Media Night with 4ID, Philippine Army

To be hosted by Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, PA

Venue: 4ID Hall

c/o Dir. Froilan Gallardo

Day 5 (May 26, 2017), Friday:

8:00am-12:00pm Championship Games

Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Dart, Chess & Billiards

Venue: Barangay 24 covered court

c/o Dir. Joel Jacobo, sports chairman

1:00pm-5:00 pm COPC Fun shoot –top 10 shooters

Venue: NMPSA Target Range, Brgy. Bulua

c/o Dir. Jaudian

3:00pm-onwards Media Night with the City Government

Venue: Chali Beach Resort, Brgy. Cugman

c/o Dir. Maricel Casiño-Rivera

Day 6 (May 27, 2017), Saturday:

9:00am-5:00 pm Culminating Activity of COPC events

Venue: TBA Hosted by COPC