Oro Press celebrate 35th Press Freedom Week

May 21, 2017

The Fourth Estate in Cagayan de Oro will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Press Freedom Week starting Monday, 22 May 2017.

Originally established by then Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Aquilino Q. Pimentel, Jr. during the dark days of Martial Law in 1982, it is the first such celebration of Press Freedom worldwide.

Then Mayor Nene Pimentel established Press Freedom Week in 1982.

Traditionally led by the Cagayan de Oro Press Club, Inc. (COPC), the event also involves other notable media organizations in the city such as the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas-Cagayan de Oro & Misamis Oriental Chapter, PNP Press Corps, Regional Association of Government Communicators (RAGCOM), Cagayan de Oro Energy Press Corps, Media Health Advocates of Region 10, National Union of Journalists in the Philippines-CDO Chapter, MOCAP, and others.

 

According to COPC Dir. Philip Kenn Jaudian, over-all chair of 35th Press Freedom Week 2017, the week’s festivities kick off with the 6AM Holy Mass at the Press Freedom Park, Provincial Capitol Grounds on Monday, 22 May 2017.

 

Flowers from the surrounding trees adorn the Press Freedom Monument in mute reverence of the slain members of the press. (photo by Titus Velez)

A motorcade around the city follows, with courtesy calls on key media partners in government and the private sector.

 

Press Freedom Week Candle Lighting at the Press Freedom Monument

Tuesday will be marked by a whole day media tour of industrial company partners by Members to be followed on Wednesday by voluntary bloodletting by members at the COPC Board Room in partnership with the PNPPC, 4ID PA, COCPO, PRO 10 and All AM& FM stations.

 

Thursday and Friday will be focused on a sport fest among media practitioners organized into multi-media teams at the Barangay 24 covered court involving basketball, volleyball, badminton, darts, Chess and Billiards. A fun shoot at the NMPSA Target Range in Bgy. Bulua caps the two-day sports fest.

 

Evenings from Tuesday to Saturday will be devoted to fellowship with key media partners such as the Philippine National Police Regional Office 10 (PNP PRO-10), the Philippine Army’s 4th Infantry Division, the Cagayan de Oro City Government and the Congressional District Office of 2nd District Rep. Maxie Rodriguez. (30)


CAGAYAN DE ORO PRESS CLUB Inc.
35th Press Freedom Week Celebration 2017
May 22-27, 2017

 

Theme: “Moving Forward for Responsible Journalist for Change” 
Venues: COPC and Barangay 24

 

SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES

 

DAY 1 (May 22, 2017), Monday:

 

6:00-7:00 am  Holy Mass at Press Freedom Park
Provincial Capitol grounds with COPC President Msgr. Elmer S. Abacahin, SSJV
(to be attended by all COPC members)

 

7:00-8:00 am Breakfast at COPC office (all COPC members)

 

8:00-11:00 am  Motorcade Around the city, followed by Courtesy Visit to
Mayor’s Office, 4ID, PA, PNP R10 ,Governor’s Office 
(to be participated by COPC, KBP, NUJP, MOCAP, PNPPC)

 

12:00noon-2:00pm Lunch with Mis. Or. Provincial Government
COPC board room

 

Afternoon activity: 2:00 -5:00 pm 
Lecture on Law on Libel
Venue: COPC office

 

Day 2 (May 23, 2017), Tuesday:

 

6 :00am-5:00pm  Media Tour (Industrial companies)
Visit to Steag, DMPI, Pepsi Cola, Nestle
c/o Dir. Philip Ken Jaudian

 

6:00pm-onwards Media Night with PNP PRO-10
With P/Cf Supt. Agripino Javier & Command Group 
 Venue: PRO 10 HQ, Camp Alagar, Lapasan
c/o Mr. Michael Bustamante, PNP Press Corps President

 

Day 3 (May 24, 2017), Wednesday:

 

6:00am-5:00pm Bloodletting program
Venue: COPC board room 
With COPC and PNPPC, 4ID PA, COCPO
And PRO 10 and All AM& FM stations
c/o Dir. Vic Cabanag

 
6:00 -12:00 MN Media Night with Cong. Maxie Rodriguez
Venue: TBA
c/o Dir. Jaudian

 

Day 4 (May 25, 2017), Thursday:

 

7:00am-12:00pm   Games and sports
Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Dart, Chess & Billiards
Venue: Barangay 24 covered court

 

 2:00pm-5:00 pm  Continuation: Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton Dart, Chess, & Billiards

 

 6:00pm-12:00mn  Media Night with 4ID, Philippine Army
To be hosted by Maj. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal, PA
Venue: 4ID Hall
c/o Dir. Froilan Gallardo

 

Day 5 (May 26, 2017), Friday:

 

8:00am-12:00pm  Championship Games
Basketball, Volleyball, Badminton, Dart, Chess & Billiards 
Venue: Barangay 24 covered court
c/o Dir. Joel Jacobo, sports chairman

 

1:00pm-5:00 pm  COPC Fun shoot –top 10 shooters
Venue: NMPSA Target Range, Brgy. Bulua
c/o Dir. Jaudian

 

3:00pm-onwards  Media Night with the City Government
Venue: Chali Beach Resort, Brgy. Cugman
c/o Dir. Maricel Casiño-Rivera

 

Day 6 (May 27, 2017), Saturday:

 

9:00am-5:00 pm  Culminating Activity of COPC events 
Venue: TBA Hosted by COPC

