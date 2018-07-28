Oro Chamber endorses Phividec Road Projects

Jul 28, 2018



by Mike Baños

DTI-DPWH ROLL-IT Convergence Program



Northern Mindanao’s biggest business organization has endorsed eleven key road projects for the Phividec Industrial Estate-Misamis Oriental for inclusion in the DTI-DPWH Roads Leveraging Linkages of Industry and Trade (ROLL-IT) Convergence Program) for 2018-2020.

During its regular meeting held 17 July 2018, the Cagayan de Oro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Foundation, Inc. (Oro Chamber) passed Resolution No. 003-JUL-2018 endorsing the proposed 11 road projects of Phividec Industrial Authority (PIA) including the construction of a fly-over along the Bukidnon-Iligan CdO Road and Tagoloan Alae-intersection under the ROLL-IT Convergence Program.

The package of projects includes Phase 1 of the Service Road 6 (SR 6), the road from Triple C to Provincial Road and Tagoloan-Malitbog Road for 2018; Dinugon Road Construction with Revetment, National Highway to Sta. Cruz Access Road, Construction/Improvement of the Access Road along Power Transmission Line, Improvement/Concreting with Drainage System of Barbero Road (PR-2), and Improvement/Concreting with Drainage System of Service Road 6 (SR-6) for 2019, and Service Road 6 (SR 6) Phase II, Proposed Circumferential Road and Access Roads within Parks 2 and 3 for 2020.

The resolution acknowledged the Phividec Industrial Estate as a prime and strategic economic industrial center in Misamis Oriental vital to the development of the adjacent towns and cities and the proposed road projects would enhance the flow of traffic and delivery of services within the area and cut the logistical cost of transporting goods.

As the prime mover of business in the region, the Oro Chamber endorsed the road projects for consideration of the DTI and DPWH under the ROLL IT Program for 2018-2020.

According to DTI-10, the following projects in Phividec’s wish list are already included in the 2018 National Expenditure Program (NEP 2018) for implementation by DPWH: Parallel Road from Industrial Park 3 connecting proposed Misamis Oriental-Bukidnon-Agusan Road (Tagoloan-Malitbog Section) for P25-million (M); and, Service Road 6 connecting Park 3 and Mindanao International Container Port (MICT) in support of existing locator industries, IT-BPM and transport and logistics, Gracia, Baluarte, Tagoloan for P25-M.

Among the qualification requirements as indicated in the four Classifications of Requirements (i.e. Identification, Importance, Necessity and Implementability/Readiness) under the Road Leveraging Linkages Evaluation Rating System (ROLLERS) for the ROLL-IT program is that all proposed road projects must connect or lead to a national road or provincial/local road that is in good condition.

“The project must be located within twenty (20) kilometers from an industry node as indicated in the Physical Framework and connected to a national road/good local road/processing facility,” said Greenly Batucan, Sr. Industry Development Specialist of DTI-10 and member of the ROLL-IT Regional Technical Working Group (RTWG) Secretariat for Region 10. “Furthermore, the proposal should have a certification from either the DTI Regional Director or Board of Investment (BOI) Sectoral Champion indicating that the project is in support of a specified industry or industries and the Priority Tier,” she added.

“Only 7 road projects should be reflected for 2018-2020 since 3 projects have already been endorsed in 2017 and only 2 projects were considered,” said Elsie A. Limosnero, Chief Trade and Industry Development Specialist,Business Development Division of DTI-Misamis Oriental. “Road projects are being endorsed based on the existing industries in the area.”

She added there are already 4 road projects in the list for approval for 2018 and another 3 projects for consideration in 2019.

However, Batucan said the secretariat would still consider projects not included in the current year for implementation in subsequent years since the ROLL-IT program runs until 2022.

“The 11 road projects in support of PIE-MO will surely benefit the existing locators in their operation, in particular, Road Project No. 3 (Tagoloan- Malitbog Road from National Hi-way Junction in Barangay Sta. Cruz passing Mohon to Bgy, Sta Ana) since that is the only entry and exit of the Municipality of Malitbog,” noted Dante F. Clarito, San Miguel Corporation consultant and former manager of PIA’s port management division.

“The residents and businessmen of the Municipalities of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, and Malitbog, Bukidnon would benefit most once this road is completed,” he added.

“Once the road projects are in place, more locators will be attracted to locate inside the Estate thus create more employment and taxes for both PIA and the local governments,” Clarito noted. “There are other projects that we will suggest to DPWH-DTI under ROLL- IT Convergence Projects to enhance the Marketability of PIE-MO”

The ROLL-IT Convergence Program is a working arrangement between the DTI (along with the BOI) and DPWH to jointly undertake the planning, budgeting, advocacy for legislation, identification, evaluation, prioritization, regulation, supervision, implementation, and monitoring and evaluation of industry-developing infrastructure projects in priority economic and manufacturing zones in the Philippines.

ROLL-IT is a cornerstone of the Duterte administration’s “Golden Age of Infrastructure”, which aims to allocate an infrastructure budget of 7 percent of GDP, or some P8.2 trillion.

Under Phase 1 of the ROLL-IT program, industry stakeholders are tasked to identify potential industry road projects, which will greatly benefit both the industry and community, hence the Oro Chamber endorsement of the 11 Phividec road projects.

Potential projects which will be prioritized by the DTI are those which will benefit any of the DTI’s Priority List of Industries as mentioned in the ROLLERS Guidelines.

The industry stakeholders will then submit the list of identified potential projects to the DTI-DPWH Regional Offices. BOI Sectoral Champions may be given a furnished copy of the proposal to inform and enable them to help in monitoring the road project proposal.

The Regional Technical Working Group (RTWG) evaluates the road projects proposed by the priority industries to ensure that they meet the requirements of the criteria. Road project proposals that meet the criteria are then forwarded to the Central Technical Working Group (CTWG) for further validation and final approval. Finally, the DPWH is tasked to implement the approved projects.

During its first-year, the ROLL IT Program has been allocated a budget of Php 12.3 Billion under the 2018 NEP with a total of 229 projects for an approximate length of 492 kilometers worth of road projects for FY 2018.

With the increasing budget for national infrastructure, the continuous implementation of the ROLL IT Program in the coming years definitely plays an important role in realizing the Philippines’ Golden Age of Infrastructure.

Consistent with their respective mandates, the two agencies are also guided by the Export Development Act, the SME Act, and the DTI-Board of Investments Comprehensive National Industrial Strategy (CNIS).



The creation of the Program in 2016 was considered timely because as of year-end 2017, the DPWH would have paved most of the national roads and made permanent the national bridges.

This would create the opportunity to utilize the projected substantial increase in the budget for infrastructure into the development of complementary networks of regional and local roads that will connect to, and optimize the use of, the improved national roads system.

-30-