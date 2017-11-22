Oro boxer wins ABF Flyweight Crown

by Mike Baños

Another Kagay-anon boxer is now a world champion.



Jeronil “El Diamanté” Tonasan Borres, who now calls Villa Grande, Lumbia, Cagayan de Oro City home, defeated IBF World Youth Flyweight Champion Robert “El Rapido” Tinambacan Onggocan by majority decision to annex the Asian Boxing Federation (ABF) Flyweight crown.

It was one of the five title fights featured during the 55th Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation Annual Convention at Princesa Garden Island Resort in Puerto Princesa, Palawan last November 10, 2017.

You can watch that fight by clicking on this link.

Borres, who fights for Highland Boxing Gym, now sports a 7-3-1 win-loss-draw record with 5 KOs. Onggocan, who was born in Dapitan City but is now based in Biñan City, Laguna, was coming off a controversial 10-round decision loss to German Mirco Martin last August 12 (Sunday, August 13, Manila time) in Saarbrücken, Germany.



The win was a good bounce back from Borres who was coming from three straight losses going into the ABF title fight.

He had previously lost a heart breaking split decision loss to Korean Joo Hyun Jung last February 2, 2017 at the Bomnae Gymnasium in Chuncheon, South Korea for the vacant WBC Eurasia Pacific Boxing Flyweight title.

Previous to that, he lost a majority decision to Richard Claveras last September 30, 2016 in Strike Coliseum in Bacoor, Cavite for the vacant OPBF Flyweight crown.



In his latest outing prior to finally winning a world title on his third try, Borres was TKO’d by Ivan Soriano last May 12, 2017 at the Waterfront Insular Hotel, Davao City, the only loss of his young career which did not involve a world title.

Born April 27, 1995 in Catarman, Camiguin, Borres is a two- time National Boxing Champion and Gold Medalist representing Cagayan de Oro during his amateur career.

-30-