OneOasis CDO Hosts Milo Summer Swim Clinic

May 14, 2017



For the first time this summer, OneOasis Cagayan de Oro hosted the prestigious Milo Swim Sports Clinic of famed Philippine Olympian Gerardo “Ral” Rosario’s SwimTech.

According to Swim Coach Arlito Rivera (who has been coordinating the local clinic for decades now), the Milo Summer Sports Clinics is offered every summer throughout the country with over 21 sports disciplines and activities.

“In Cagayan de Oro we have three sport disciplines sponsored by the Milo Summer Sports Clinics: Basketball, Taekwondo, and Swimming. Instructors, Coaches, or Organizers must first be accredited and Recognized by their respective National Sports Associations (NSAs) in order to qualify and conduct these sports disciplines locally,” Coach Lito stressed.

Over a hundred kids each summer join the Milo Swim Clinic which is also being held at the Marco Hotel in Alwana Business Park in Cugman, besides the OneOasis CDO at Macajalar Road, Lapasan.

So far, the Milo Summer Swim Clinic in Cagayan de Oro has produced outstanding swimmers such as Kleone Mole, 8 yrs. old of Xavier University Grade School who emerged as a bemedalled swimmer at the PhilSwim Long Course held in Tagum, Davao del Norte last May 6-7, 2017; Cecille Andrea Mole, 13 yrs. Old, Grade 7 at XU Grade School who also emerged as a bemedalled swimmer at the same event, was a finalist at the Palarong Pambansa held in Antique last month, and qualified in nine events for the National Championships to be held at Trace College, Los Banos, Laguna; and Nina Apag, Jireh Amoto, Jhino Amoto and Sebastian Taga-an from various schools around the city.

Other notable graduates of previous swim clinics include Jason Bondoc, Mark Gatinao, Kent Go, Gail Maxine Carbajal, Jiwh Santos, and Lech Sulapas.

Being the first to deliver a mid-rise condominium project with complete amenities in downtown CDO, OneOasis Cagayan de Oro, serves the latest venue for the swim clinic this year.

It is equipped with a 40 by 77 foot adult pool with a depth of four feet and a 23 by 30 foot kiddies pool with a depth of two feet. It is open daily from 7AM to 10PM, operated and maintained by the experienced property management group of Pro-Excel Property Managers, Inc.

It is free for the use of OneOasis CDO unit owners but their guests can also avail of the pool and its facilities which include showers, a bath house and pool furniture like chaise loungers and umbrellas. Current rates for guests are P50 for children 12 years old and below, and P100 for everyone older.

