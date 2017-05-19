OneOasis CDO Bldg #1 buyers can still avail of Early Move-In Promo

May 19, 2017



by Filinvest PR

Buyers of condominium units from Filinvest One Oasis Cagayan de Oro Building No. 1 can still avail of the Early Move-in Promo until June 30, 2017.

Originally started last March 24, 2017, the promo is open to all buyers for Ready for Occupancy (RFO) units and entitles qualified buyers to free Home Loan Application Charges on his purchased unit with specific partner banks.

Buyers are deemed qualified upon the booking of their respective accounts, full payment of the reservation fee, complete submission of buyer’s initial requirements (IREQ) and a signed copy of the promo flyer in conformity to its terms and conditions.

“The as is, where is condition applies to all ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units covered under this promo thus, the buyer is encouraged to check the actual unit prior to payment of reservation,” said Filinvest Cagayan de Oro Branch Manager Franz Enriquez. “By voluntarily enrolling in this promo and by signing this promo flyer, the buyer signifies conformity to the as is, where is condition of the purchased unit.”

However, Enriquez added the promo is open only to buyers availing the 10% down payment and the 90% balance of the Total Contract Price (TCP) through bank financing. Parking units are not included in this promo.

Under this scheme, the buyer shall pay the 5% spot down payment in cash within thirty (30days from booking date, and the 5% balance on the down payment over the next 12 months in equal installments. With this scheme, buyers enjoy their units without the burden of double amortization.

Upon issuance of 5% spot down payment in cash within thirty (30) days, the buyer may enjoy free Home Loan Application Charges on his purchased unit. Buyer will be allowed to move-in their chosen unit upon submission of complete documentary requirements (including Signed Promo Flier and PDCs); all signed Contract Documents; and Approved Bank Letter of Guaranty (LOG).

As a standard policy, the buyer has to satisfy the requirement for bank approval. Failure of the bank to issue a LOG in case of disapproval of the buyer’s loan application can cause automatic cancellation of the account without recourse to Filinvest Land, Inc.

The buyer will be notified through a phone call, e-mail, and registered mail from Filinvest once he qualifies for move-in.

To learn more about One Oasis Cagayan de Oro’s Early Move-In Promo, please visit Filinvest office at the ground floor, Bo’s Café Bldg., Don A. Velez St., 9000 Cagayan de Oro City, or contact 0917-305-8888, or check its official page at facebook.com/oneoasis.cagayand eoro

-30-