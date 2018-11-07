OFW grandma’s homecoming made possible by Cebu Pacific

by SELRAHCO PR

Filipinos are known to share strong bonds with their families. It is one of the values that motivates them to work hard, with some even going as far as flying abroad to become overseas workers (OFWs), just to give their families a better life.

However, traveling out of the country also means missing out on important moments and memorable experiences with the family. That’s why when holiday season draws near, many OFWs make sure to return to the warm embrace of their loved ones and spend quality time with them.

To enable these modern-day heroes to fly home, Cebu Pacific makes travel more affordable and accessible with its low fares and wide network of destinations. The airline showcases how it allows everyJuan to reunite and celebrate occasions with loved ones in the latest video for its #MakeFirstMomentsHappen campaign.





Following the story of Leah in First Break, Cebu Pacific introduces the story of an OFW who rushes home to the Philippines to be with her daughter as she gave birth to her first baby.

First Kiss spotlights a middle-aged lady working in Hong Kong who books a flight home just to see and kiss her first grandchild for the very first time. Osang’s story is derived from a comment posted by a netizen in the Cebu Pacific Facebook Page.





CEB offers the most number of frequencies for OFW-heavy destinations, paired consistently with its year-round low-fares.

In September, Cebu Pacific launched its #MakeFirstMomentsHappen campaign to inspire Filipinos to keep on creating and celebrating real-life moments with the airline.





Watch and share Cebu Pacific’s latest video on its official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/cebupacificairphilippines/videos/390801801458206/).

