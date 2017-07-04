One Oasis Cagayan de Oro Building 2 Grand Launch

Jul 4, 2017



by PR

Building 2 Now Open with License to Sell

Filinvest Land Inc. has opened the window for buyers willing to avail of pre-selling prices for its One Oasis Cagayan de Oro Building 2 which is now in full blast construction.

During the Grand Launch for the second of the planned five towers of One Oasis CDO held 30 June 2017 at the One Oasis CDO Clubhouse, Northern Mindanao Area Manager Ma. Arabelle B. Solidum said the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) has granted FLI License to Sell (LTS) # 031747 allowing the selling of units for its Building 2.

“This means that we have officially complied with all requirements for the construction of the building and our clients can be confident everything is set for its completion,” Solidum said.

“We encourage interested buyers to avail of the pre-selling price now so they can enjoy the existing rates since we are adjusting prices by at least six percent in another two months,” she added. “Building 2 differs from our Building 1 since it only has 199 units (compared to 251 for Building 1) since it has exclusively two-bedroom condominium offering.”

Clients have the choice of paying deferred cash of 24 months at zero interest, or availing of as much as eight percent off the total price if they pay in full. More affordable monthly rates in the P20-25k range can also be availed from partner banks of or in-house financing.

Clients who wish to move in now can avail of one bedroom units still available from Building 1 can still move in immediately without paying loan application charges with Filinvest Express Move-In Promo.



Buyers availing of bank financing can just avail of the early move-in promo for any Building 1 condo unit.

“Our Partner banks really like to focus on Ready for Occupancy Units (RFO) since the clients can also move in immediately and take possession of their chosen units,” Solidum said. “Clients only need to pay five percent upon move-in and another five percent in twelve equal monthly installments at zero interest over the next 12 months. Even if the client has not started paying the bank amortizations, they can already move in their chosen unit so long as the LOG is issued by the bank. This means big savings and extra convenience in moving in your very own unit faster than the usual financing schemes available.

At present, Filinvest One Oasis CDO is the only condominium development in Cagayan de Oro offering Ready for Occupancy Units with completed resort-style amenities.

“We want to ensure all investors of One Oasis CDO we are delivering the project on time especially with the Building 2 now, and all unit owners can only enjoy resort-style amenities exclusively in this project,” Solidum assures. “All amenities are complete, our property management group is in place, and more than 80% percent of current Bldg 1 owners are now occupying their units, so it’s already a community.”

Every day is a relaxing treat to the body and spirit brought about by first-rate amenities at One Oasis Cagayan de Oro. Its resort-style amenities include a clubhouse, administration and fitness building; adult swimming pool and kiddie pool; all-weather covered basketball court; multi-purpose hall and children’s play area.

An Oasis of lush proportions

Occupying 2.7 hectares, One Oasis Cagayan de Oro strikes a delightful balance between stylish mid-rise residential buildings and rejuvenating lush greenery. This open space is over 50% of the development which includes landscape greens, open spaces, resort-themed amenities, and wide road networks.

Your urban oasis takes the form of an Asian-Balinese inspired master-planned community of mid-rise residential buildings set within a sprawling 2.7 hectare property at the heart of downtown Cagayan de Oro City.

Enjoy the convenience of Oasis living in the heart of downtown Cagayan de Oro City

• Be close to neighboring prime commercial centers in the city

• Comfort and style seamlessly blend to create well-appointed 1-BR and 2-BR units

Come home to an accessible getaway

You have the world at your fingertips because your home is a convenient distance from just about anything you will ever need.

One Oasis Cagayan de Oro is located at Rosario Limketkai Avenue, Brgy. Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City, along the perimeter of Limketkai Complex and J. R. Borja Extension.

To learn more about One Oasis Cagayan de Oro, please visit Filinvest office at the ground floor, Bo’s Café Bldg., Don A. Velez St., 9000 Cagayan de Oro City, or contact 0917-305-8888, or check its official page atfacebook.com/oneoasis.cagayandeoro

