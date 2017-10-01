Nurturing green community by collecting 2000-kg wastes on AboitizPower’s Eco-Market Day

The backyards of the residents in Brgy. Maluko, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon became spacious after sacking and turning over heaps of recyclable wastes to Hedcor, a subsidiary of AboitizPower, on the first Eco-Market Day in Bukidnon held recently.



Nearly 2000 kilograms (kgs) recyclable wastes were collected in one day and converted to cash through a partnership with a local junk shop. Hedcor Bukidnon received 50 kgs of iron scraps, 140 kgs of plastics, 260 kgs of cartons and papers, 275 kgs of empty plastic bottles, and 948 kgs of glass bottles.

The recyclable wastes collected indicates that this was the first time for the community to experience a convenient transportation of wastes to a junk shop due to the long distance that residents of the said community have to travel, from Bukidnon to Cagayan, just to trade their recyclables.



“Naay mokolekta sa among basura pero talagsa ra gyud. Karon pa gyud sukad-sukad naay ing-ani nga aktibidad sa among barangay. Ug kini nga aktibidad sa Hedcor, daghan kaayo ni’g kapuslanan maong para sa ako, chada gyud ni kay makatabang na sa pag segregate ug pagkuha sa among mga basura ug makasapi pa mi maskin gamay (Our wastes barely get collected. This is the first time we experienced this kind of activity, and this activity from Hedcor is beneficial for us. This will lessen our wastes and we can gain money as well,” said Corazon Tocmohan, a resident.

As part of the activity, Hedcor Bukidnon conducted also an Information Education Campaign regarding RA 9003 or the “Solid Ecological Waste Management Act” to the residents, focusing on the mandatory segregation of solid wastes from households.



“Thanks to the assistance from Hedcor, our implementation of the RA 9003 has been reinforced. Our people will be ready to turn over their recyclables in times of activities like Eco-Market Day,” said Ma. Gorretti Salise, Brgy. Captain.

Hedcor’s Eco-Market Day aims to promote environmental awareness by encouraging residents of host communities to properly segregate their wastes and collect those that can be reused or recycled.



Brgy. Maluko, Manolo Fortich is one of the host communities of Hedcor Bukidnon’s 68.8-MW Manolo Fortich Hydro Project. Within the 3rd quarter of the year, the 43.4-MW Manolo Fortich Hydro 1 and the 24.4-MW Manolo Fortich Hydro 2 will simultaneously power up the island of Mindanao.