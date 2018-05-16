Normin Investments soar 80% in 2017

May 16, 2018



by Mike Baños

Investments in Northern Mindanao (Region 10) for 2017 monitored by the Department of Trade and Industry Region 10 soared 80% compared to 2016, data from the agency show.

Agri-based investments accounted for the majority of the P33.41-billion (B) total for the region with P14.64-B (44%) followed by Infrastructure and Services with P13.73-B (41%) and Energy with P2.187-billion (6.55%).

Misamis Oriental again led the investments parade in the region with P24.814-B, up 73% from P14.363-B in 2016.



The top five monitored investment projects in the region and the province alone comprised 53% of the region’s total. These included the expansion of the San Miguel Beer distillery, construction of the Purefoods Hormel meat processing plant, Metro Pacific’s bulk water project, continued construction of the FDC Misamis coal fired power plant, and SM’s CDO Downtown Premier Mall.



However, on the aggregate, it was agri-based investments which had the biggest share with P12.725-B (51.31%), followed by Infra and Services (P11.714-B) and Servicing with P229-B (1%).



Four renewable energy (RE) projects in two municipalities in Bukidnon helped push up total investments in the province by 265% compared to its 2016 total and a 20% of the region’s total for the year, second only to Misamis Oriental.

The four RE projects totaled P 2.18-B (33% of the province total) followed by the Agri-based Sector with P 1.883-B (28%) and Infra and Services Sector with P 1.255-B (18.78%).

Investments in Lanao del Norte declined 25% to P 894.2-million for 2017, compared to 2016, or 2.68% of the region’s total. The top ten projects monitored were all located in Iligan City including the expansion of a cement plant, a new mall, and commercial buildings.

DTI monitored investments in Misamis Occidental similarly declined by 22% from 2016 to P 883.43-million, comprising 2.64% of total regional investments.

In contrast, the top five investments in the province totalling P12-million were dispersed to various locations including the municipalities of Calamba, Jimenez and Plaridel, and the cities of Oroquieta and Ozamiz, consisting mostly of the construction of commercial buildings.

Not the least, while the island province of Camiguin registered the smallest total investments at P137.3-million, it still registered a 72% increase from the 2016 total of P79.94-million for a 0.41% share to the total regional investments monitored.

VALUE OF DTI-MONITORED INVESTMENTS BY PROVINCE

(IN MILLION PESOS) ANNUAL: 2016 AND 2017 REGION 10 Province 2016 2017 % Change % Share (2017) Bukidnon 1,830.21 6,681.03 265% 20.00% Camiguin 79.94 137.30 72% 0.41% Lanao del Norte 1,191.66 894.20 -25% 2.68% Misamis Occidental 1,131.55 883.43 -22% 2.64% Misamis Oriental 14,363.47 24,814.38 73% 74.27% Total 18,596.83 33,410.34 80% 100.00%



VALUE OF INVESTMENTS BY SECTOR

(IN MILLION PESOS) ANNUAL: 2017 REGION 10 SECTOR AMOUNT OF

INVESTMENTS

(PHP M) % SHARE AGRI-BASED 14,648.12 43.843% INFRA AND SERVICES 13,729.49 41.094% ENERGY 2,187.31 6.547% TRADING 1,163.32 3.482% SERVICING 1,131.47 3.387% OTHERS 463.47 1.387% CONSUMER

MANUFACTURING 75.21 0.225% FOREST-BASED 8.74 0.026% MINING & METALLURGY 1.65 0.005% METALS 1.06 0.003% CHEMICAL-BASED 0.50 0.001% Total 33,410.3 4

100%